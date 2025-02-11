The Åre Murders episode 3 recap: Who Killed Amanda? And why?

The Åre Murders episode 3, the final part on Netflix of the opening story "Hidden in Snow," sees Hanna and Daniel finally discover Amanda's killer.

Creepy Lasse tells Ebba that no one can know about them. She tries to leave. He looks through his keyhole and is shocked to see Hanna and Daniel at the door! Ebba starts crying out and the police shout "Open the door!". Lasse tells Ebba if she's told anyone about them he will send nude photos of her to everyone. Meanwhile, Daniel has run outside the apartment building as Hanna continues to demand that Lasse opens the door. Daniel manages to scramble up to Lasse's apartment. Lasse tells Ebba to stop screaming unless she wants to "end up like your little friend Amanda". Daniel smashes his way into the apartment and takes out his gun. Hanna comforts Ebba.

Hanna drives Ebba away and Ebba asks if Lasse killed Amanda. Hanna says they don't know yet but they will interrogate him. Ebba's thoughts return to the night of the party and Amanda asks her about the bracelet. This time we see Amanda say to her she knows the bracelet is from Lasse. Ebba confides in her that she's sent him nude photos and Amanda says he’ll go to jail for this and none of this is her fault. Amanda says she knows what to do. She tells Ebba to give her her phone and she will text him.

Hanna listen to Ebba talk about Lasse (Image credit: Netflix)

Ebba and Hanna talk

Back in the car, Ebba explains to Hanna how things started with Lasse and how it became physical. She tells Hanna about the bracelet and how Lasse showed up after the party and cried and said he loved her. Hanna says she's glad Ebba's telling her all this.

Daniel is interviewing Lasse at the police station. We return to the night of the party and he reads Amanda's text saying she will report him. Then he sees Amanda and knows it's her who's texting. Daniel says at Lasse's place they found an expensive watch in an envelope saying "Merry Christmas" and they found a matching envelope at Amanda’s full of cash. "I didn't touch Amanda," says Lasse. Daniel asks how Amanda knew Lasse had given Ebba the bracelet. He says he knew Amanda was selling lots of cheap stuff like jewelry. Lasse said he told her she could get into trouble for handling stolen goods and she gave the watch to him. Lasse insists he was with Ebba all night. Daniel says he has clear evidence Lasse was grooming Ebba.

The cops have a meeting, saying they can't rule out Lasse is the killer. Hanna says something doesn’t add up about the large amount of cash Amanda had and the stolen goods. Hanna leaves the meeting to take a call. It's from someone called Karin at the Stockholm Police HR department. She tells her the investigation into her has been closed and she's welcome to come back to work in Stockholm. Hanna looks emotional about the news.

Bosse is concerned when he finds debt collection letters and confronts Annika. She says she knows what she's doing. She shouts at him.

Lena takes a massive amount of painkillers. Her phone goes and she answers, it’s Hanna. She says she can't take it anymore and hangs up.

The police manage to stop Harald (Image credit: Netflix)

Harald fires a nail gun at Fredrik

Harald goes to Fredrik's workplace and accuses him of killing Amanda. Harald is on the edge and he attacks Fredrik with a nail gun, who unwisely taunts him that he's got what he deserves. Daniel and Raffe head there, and they burst in. Harald picks up the nail gun again and puts it to Fredrik's head. Daniel tells Harald it couldn't have been Fredrik who killed Amanda. "I did poison your cute little dog," says Fredrik, who seems to have a death wish.

Hanna calls in at Lena's. She discovers Lena has taken an overdose. She forces Lena to throw up. The medics arrive and help her out. Hanna notices a notebook. Hanna asks Lena if she hired a cleaning company. Lena says yes. She says Zuhra cleans for them. She reveals Amanda cared about Zuhra. Could this be crucial?

She looks into the cleaning company. It's owned by Annika, who's the partner of Bosse. She goes to their house and Bosse answers. Hanna lies about why she’s there, claiming she's looking into thefts from holiday homes. Bosse says Annika isn't there and Hanna says can she give her a call. When Hanna leaves, Bosse makes a call.

Hanna phones Daniel and says the cleaning company uses the exact same stamp as the one found in Amanda's room. She fills Daniel in about Zuhra, saying how she cleaned Amanda’s house and also her own. Daniel says he might know where Zuhra is and Hanna wants to check it out. But Daniel thinks it’s late and they should do it tomorrow.

Hanna, though, goes to Zuhra's. Zuhra, who’s imprisoned by the cleaning company, explains she was promised good money and then her passport was taken. Zuhra explains that she was ordered to steal things and Amanda caught her. Amanda sold the things she took and sent the money to Zuhra's mother.

We go back to the night of the party, Amanda tells Zuhra it's great she's got her phone and she needs to hide it so her boss can't find it. Amanda promises to get her passport back, but Zuhra warns her this isn't a game. She says Amanda is very kind, but she doesn't want her to get into trouble and hangs up.

'Hidden Snow' ending explained: Bosse is revealed as the killer

Bosse killed Amanda to prevent her from exposing his human trafficking operation (Image credit: Netflix)

Bosse then bursts in with a gun! The gun goes off and Hanna seizes her chance to try to get the gun off him. It goes off again, Hanna manages to grab it and Bosse flees.

Hanna gets in her car and chases Bosse's car. She calls for backup. He pulls off the road and switches his lights off. Hanna drives past. He then starts following her and puts his foot on the accelerator. He shunts the back of Hanna's car, sending her flying off the road and she crashes into some trees.

Bosse stops and gets a weapon from his boot. Hanna is dazed in the car. She can see him approaching and manages to pull herself out of the car. She flees further into the trees as the storm whips around her.

Daniel gets a call updating him that Hanna's asked for backup. Hanna collapses in the snow. Bosse reaches a police roadblock and turns his car around. But he can’t move it quick enough and the police move in. Daniel reaches the scene and asks Bosse where she is, but he denies seeing her.

Daniel finds Hanna's car and then he discovers Hanna lying practically unconscious nearby. She starts to speak and says she should have listened to him. Daniel asks what happened in Stockholm. She says a woman was murdered and her husband was a policeman. Two colleagues gave him an alibi, but she's sure they were lying. Hanna says she tried to investigate them but she was reported for harrassment.

Daniel interviews Bosse. We go back to the night of the party. Amanda calls at Bosse’s house and demands he give her Zuhra's passport. She says he's human trafficking. She says she won't let him get away with this and walks off. He puts his coat on and follows her. Bosse, in the present, explains how Annika had ruined the cleaning company and he took control. He wanted to reduce costs. But he went too far.

Back to the night, Bosse drives up to Amanda and says sorry, and offers her a lift home. She gets in and he drives her to a secluded spot. He says he's helping Zuhra. Amanda says he needs to give her Zuhra's passport. Bosse says he will if Amanda doesn't talk. She says he's seriously screwed and tries to exit the car. He grabs her and starts attacking her. She struggles. He starts strangling her to death. Back in the present, he explains he didn’t want to risk losing people's respect.

Daniel visits Hana in the hospital who's covered in cuts and bruises. Daniel says Bosse has confessed. Daniel says Hanna was right and Bosse moved Amanda to the ski lift so she would be found. Daniel suggests she should stay and work with him. She smiles.

