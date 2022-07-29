The best Neighbours' weddings — ranked!

Will it be third time lucky for Toadie as he marries Melanie?

Neighbours is ending on a high as familiar faces from Ramsay Street's past and present gather to celebrate the marriage of Toadie Rebecchi to Melanie Pearson.

While the finer details of the couple's big day are being kept under wraps to surprise fans, Toadie and Melanie's nuptials will be the 39th on-screen wedding in the soap's 37-year history. That's a whole lot of confetti!

Erinsborough has seen some truly spectacular nuptials — there's been secret elopements, shock deaths, affair reveals, wedding crashers, and even a baby birth. And thankfully, one or two, that went without a hitch.

We've ranked the ten greatest weddings Neighbours have ever seen. So without further ado, here they are...

The best Neighbours' weddings of all-time... ranked!

10. Terese Willis and Paul Robinson

Paul and Terese travelled to Queensland to say 'I Do'. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Terese and Paul have had one of the most tumultuous relationships in Ramsay Street history, so their wedding was never going to be a quiet, civilized affair. With six failed marriages between them, the coupled decided to elope, but then Paul got a case of cold feet. What also didn’t help matters was the unexpected arrival of his vengeful ex-wives — Christina Alessi, Gail Robinson, Lyn Scully and Rebecca Napier.

It turned out the ladies had been sent by Paul's daughter Elle in a bid to test her dad's commitment to Terese, but her scheme backfired and love conquered all. Overcoming the drama with the former Mrs Robinsons, Paul and Terese tied the knot by an idyllic poolside in Queensland, with an Elvis impersonator acting as their celebrant.

9. Madge Mitchell and Harold Bishop

Madge and Harold's 1988 wedding was attended by all of Ramsay Street. (Image credit: Five)

Madge and Harold had been childhood sweethearts before they went their separate ways and eventually reunited in 1987. This golden couple were total opposites — Harold could be something of an old-fashioned fuddy-duddy, while Madge was a vivacious force of nature — but no one could deny they were made for one another. On hearing about the pair’s engagement, Madge’s former fella, Lou Carpenter rocked up Erinsborough to try and win her back, but it was no use, her heart lay with Harold.

As was the custom back then, all of Ramsay Street were present in the church to watch Harold and Madge — who totally rocked an off-the-shoulder satin dress — become man and wife. The newlyweds had a reception back on the Street (where else?), where their generous neighbours surprised them with the gift of a honeymoon.

8. Libby Kennedy and Drew Kirk

Libby and Drew's Scottish themed nuptials went without a hitch. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Once upon a time headstrong Libby Kennedy insisted she was never going to get married, but that all changed when she met handsome mechanic Drew Kirk. Their wedding, which aired in spring 2001, was a traditional church affair with a Scottish twist — a nod to the groom's roots. In a break from normal soap tradition, the ceremony went just as planned, Lib was a vision in white, while Drew resembled a Disney prince in his tartan kilt and ruffle shirt.

There were tears and laughter at the reception as Karl delivered a memorable Father of the Bride speech, Drew serenaded the guests with a Scottish song and everyone raised a toast to the new Mr and Mrs Kirk. Tragically, their happy ever after was not to be, and the following year Drew was killed after falling off a horse, leaving Libby a widow and their baby boy, Ben without a daddy. Sob.

7. Aaron Brennan and David Tanaka

Aaron and David's special day was filled with emotion. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours made Australian TV history in 2018 by airing the gay wedding of Aaron Brennan and David Tanaka — the first since the country voted to legalise same-sex marriages. Unlike previous soap nuptials, David and Aaron’s big day was scandal-free and instead focused on the soul mates making a lifelong commitment to one another.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the congregation as the suited and booted boys exchanged heartfelt vows to one another in a service led by celebrant Jemima, who turned out to be Karl Kennedy’s long-lost sister. In a stroke of genius, the colourful character was played by Aussie comedy actress Magda Szubanski, who had been at the forefront of the marriage equality campaign.

6. Beth Brennan and Brad Willis

It was a case of second (and third) time lucky for surfer dude Brad Willis and brickie Beth Brennan when they got hitched in 1993. The couple’s first wedding ended in disaster when Beth realised Brad had been bedding her best mate and bridesmaid, Lauren Carpenter, and promptly chucked the cheating toe rag.

The couple eventually reconciled and became engaged again, but on the day of their scheduled nuptials, decided to sneak off and say I do in a secret registry office service. After being tracked down by their families, the newlyweds returned to 26 Ramsay Street, where they exchanged vows in front of their loved ones. With the formalities completed, Mr and Mrs Willis departed Erinsborough for a new life in Perth.

5. Steph Scully and Marc Lambert

Unlucky-in-love Steph Scully thought she’d met the one in smooth-talking businessman, Marc Lambert. But what she didn’t realise was her fiancé was also having it off with her younger sister, Felicity. The secret lovers tried to put a stop to their affair leading up to the wedding, but as Marc stumbled over his marriage vows then glanced at Flick, poor Steph found herself dumped at the altar.

The drama continued back on Ramsay Street as the sisters wound up in a very public catfight, and as for Marc he left Erinsborough shortly afterwards, all alone. Serves him right!

4. Annalise Hartman and Mark Gottlieb

Lassiter's head chef Mark was the envy of thousands across the globe when he won the affections of mega babe Annalise Hartman. The lovebirds fell hard and fast and quickly set the date to make it official. But as their big day arrived, Mark was dealing with a little more than last-minute jitters — he’d decided he wanted to become a priest. And when Annalise made her way down the aisle, Mark abruptly called the wedding off, announcing he was leaving her to devote his life to the big guy in the sky.

Naturally, humiliated Annalise was devastated, but soon found a way to get over Mark in the form of hunky biker, Sam Kratz. As for Mark, his religious calling didn’t last long and he ended up leaving town to pursue a career as a TV cook.

3. Susan Kinski and Karl Kennedy

Karl and Susan's second wedding was bonkers, but brilliant. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Susan and Karl’s second wedding took place on a boat in the middle of the Thames, during Neighbours first time filming in the UK. Having originally got spliced in 1978, the Kennedys had divorced after Karl cheated on Susan twice, with Sarah Beaumont and Izzy Hoyland. Eventually the couple found their way back to one another, and Susan agreed to Karl’s proposal of getting remarried in London.

The couple exchanged vows on the water at sunset, but just seconds after the vicar (randomly played by Men Behaving Badly actor Neil Morrissey), pronounced them husband and wife, a heavily pregnant Izzy crashed the wedding and went into labour. Forced to perform his doctorly duties, Karl delivered Izzy’s baby girl, Holly, only to then discover he was the tot’s father. What a day to remember.

2. Dee Bliss and Toadie Rebecchi

Dee and Toadie's wedding day ended in tragedy. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Taking the silver has to be Toadie Rebecchi’s doomed wedding to Dee Bliss. Regarded as one of the soap’s best ever storylines, Neighbours’ fans were overjoyed when the roommates’ friendship blossomed into love, and were eagerly awaiting their big day. The romantic ceremony went like a dream, but tragedy struck when Toadie took his eyes off the road to kiss his new wife and plunged their wedding car into the sea.

While Toadie swam free of the sinking vehicle, Dee was presumed to have met a watery end and declared dead. Only that she wasn’t. But that’s a whole other story. The lawyer’s second marriage to Sonya Mitchell also ended in heartbreak when she passed away after a short battle with cancer. Fingers crossed it's third time lucky for Toadie with the lovely Melanie.

1. Charlene Mitchell and Scott Robinson

Quite possibly the best wedding in the history of soap. (Image credit: Fremantle)

There was only ever one contender for poll position and that’s the fairytale wedding of teenage sweethearts Charlene Mitchell and Scott Robinson, played by pop icons Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan. The genetically blessed duo’s love story captured hearts around the world, long before the days of social media. Scott and Charlene’s wedding was first broadcast in Australia in July 1987, and after waiting for over a year, a 20 million strong UK audience got their chance to watch the ceremony.

The couple exchanged vows in church to the soundtrack of Angry Anderson’s power ballad, Suddenly, and had their reception back on Ramsay Street. Fans went wild when Kylie and Jason confirmed they were dating in real life, but while their romance didn’t last, Scott and Charlene have just celebrated 35 years of marriage. Ahhh.