The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 11, 2024: chakras

Taylor and Ridge try to fix her broken heart in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 11, 2024.

We wrap up the week at Forrester Creations, where Hope (Annika Noelle) greets Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) while she is hugging Liam (Scott Clifton). He apologizes for intruding on a private moment.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) shows up at Eric’s (John McCook) house to keep him company while Donna is out. She tells him that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is with Taylor (Rebecca Budig).

Taylor doesn’t want to keep Ridge, but he says that everyone is at meetings so it works so they can have the night together. He has a surprise for her and he thinks it’s something that could help her.

Carter tells them he has the worst timing ever, after crashing the pizza party and now interrupting their special moment. Liam says he was just telling Hope how he feels and how he will always feel.

Eric thinks Taylor might have something to talk to Ridge about concerning the grandchildren. She says he’s been spending a lot of time with her, and Eric can tell it’s upsetting her.

Ridge says he’s been making lots of calls for her and she hopes that she can let her guard down a little. He called someone who might be able to help mend her broken heart.

Liam admits Carter could have gone without hearing their conversation, but Beth walks in and interrupts them. Carter feels like he should leave, but Liam is about to go anyway. Beth says she loves when the three of them are together, which makes Carter frown. Liam tells Hope he meant everything he said to her. Once they’re gone, Hope apologizes, but Carter says there’s nothing to apologize for.

Eric thinks Taylor knows she can’t get the family back to the way it was. Brooke thinks she might be trying to find a way to get back with Ridge, but Eric reminds her that Ridge has pledged to spend the rest of his life with Brooke.

Ridge says he has a healer coming over. He tells Taylor that she “deals in chakras” and Taylor can’t believe that he believes in chakras. The healer, Shaundra, arrives and she’s heard a lot about Taylor. She can tell from Ridge’s energy that he loves and cares about her.

Hope is sorry that Carter saw that. He jokes about her ex-husband professing his love for her, and he tells her not to be sorry. Hope wasn’t expecting that from Liam at all, but Carter isn’t surprised by it at all. Hope says they had a complicated marriage with lots of good things but even more things that they couldn’t get over. Carter can tell Liam wants her back, and he can’t blame him for it because he wouldn’t give her up either.

Lawrence Saint-Victor in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Eric insists that Ridge only has eyes for Brooke, but Brooke feels like she has to be vigilant. She has been giving them lots of space and time to be alone, but now she’s going to Steffy’s to see what’s going on.

Shaundra explains how she’s going to handle their session. She’s going to do spiritual healing and energy work. She explains what chakras are and how they’re like life forces that can throw everything off balance if things fall out of alignment. Ridge hopes that Shaundra can help get Taylor’s chakras back in order and he asks if she’s willing to give it a try.

Carter doesn’t blame Liam for trying to keep her. Hope says the only thing she’s concerned about is being with Carter at that moment. She’s not with Liam for a reason, and one of those reasons is Carter and that kiss they shared. He admits he was thinking about the kiss too, and he says she’s so beautiful. They kiss again, and this time there’s no missing the heated gaze between them.

Shaundra leads their session, but Taylor is stunned when Ridge knows all of the chakras. Her goal is to bring harmony to Taylor’s system. She explains that trauma can impact someone’s ability to cope, which then impacts everything. They’re going to use yoga, breathing and other techniques in the session, and she warns that the session could lead to the release of emotions. They sit on the floor across from each other as Shaundra leads the session, telling them to gaze into each other’s eyes. Outside, Brooke watches as Taylor and Ridge move through their session. She moves to a window as Taylor places Ridge’s hand on her heart.