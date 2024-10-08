The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 8, 2024: family time

Will forces Liam to think about his relationship with Hope while Hope and Carter get closer in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 8, 2024.

We begin with Hope (Annika Noelle) reacting in disbelief at her kiss with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). She didn’t see that coming, but Carter did.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is glad Finn (Tanner Novlan) was able to get home after a meeting was cancelled. She wants him to know how she feels blessed to have him as a husband.

Liam (Scott Clifton) is still regaling the Forrester interns with pictures of his daughters. Will (Crew Morrow) pivots the conversation to find out what the two interns do at the company. Liam sings his brother’s praises, but he wants to share one more photo of Will at pool day with the girls, which means they’ll see him with his shirt off.

After another kiss, Finn notes that things have been great lately. Steffy is happy her mother is staying, but she’s most grateful for her husband and his support.

Liam contemplates that his daughters could grow up and work at Forrester too. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) shows up, putting her hands on Liam’s shoulders. Lainey (Heidi Engerman) and Toni (Jasmine Dampier) sing the restaurant’s praises so she offers to bring them a dessert. They have to leave, so Will sees them out and then returns to the table, where Liam cracks up at embarrassing his brother.

Hope calls the kiss incredible, and she asks if he was also thinking about kissing her when he brought up his idea to model lingerie. "Guilty as charged," he says.

Steffy says that whenever she needs a hero, he’s there to save her. He points out that they saved each other. She reminds him of how they met, and how she was in so much pain. He knew back then that she was a fighter and she just needed someone to stand with her to help her recover. They both think back at that moment. Steffy knew he was the man for her.

Sheila asks what happened to the interns, so she offers to box it up. Liam asks for the check, coldly, because he doesn’t want to be near Sheila at all. Will calls him a terrible wingman as Sheila tosses the bill on the table and walks away. Will asks if he’s dating, and Liam says that Steffy and Finn are happy but things are weird with Hope. Will wonders if he could fix things with her.

Scott Clifton in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Carter sings Hope’s praises and loves how she makes everyone around her feel better. Hope always wondered if there was something between them, and she’s surprised that he feels something for her. "How could I not?" he asks.

Steffy praises Finn for putting her back together. He says it only took one look at her to know he wanted to be the man she could count on. That’s how he knew something was wrong when she went missing. Steffy thinks back to Finn bursting through the doors to save her, and she tells Finn that she knows he will never let anything come between them.

Will tells Liam that he has no idea what happened between him and Hope. Liam explains the kiss in Rome, but he goes on to say that he messed things up by keeping Steffy in his thoughts. Will thinks he should tell Hope he misses her, and he’ll never know if it will work unless he gives it a shot. Will thinks that Hope might miss having their family together too.

Hope tells Carter how much she admires him too. Carter knows she’s been struggling with Steffy’s accusations about being a Logan and the expectations everyone has placed on her. Hope knows she has been trying to not be her mother, and Carter says that makes her special. He says he has a lot of hope for Hope’s future and he would like to be part of it.

Will points out that Liam is still connected to Hope, so he should go talk to her. Beth arrives and hugs her father and uncle. Liam suggests that they pick up a pizza and then go over to Hope’s.

Steffy notes that even Sheila can’t tear them apart, no matter how brutal her attacks were. Steffy knows that no matter how far away he is, all she has to do is close her eyes to know he’s there. She tells him how much she loves him.

Carter walks into the CEO office and ends a call. He sees a press release with Hope’s picture on it and thinks back to their kiss. He smiles at the memory.

Hope is in her office when Beth and Liam arrive with pizza. She thanks Liam for bringing pizza. When they all have their pizza, Beth notes that it’s like a family dinner and she says she misses it. Carter walks in and doesn’t want to interrupt their family moment. When Beth makes a comment about the pizza, Hope focuses on her daughter for a moment, but she turns back to lock eyes with Carter, giving him a smile.