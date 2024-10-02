The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 2, 2024: second opinions

Ridge and Taylor seek out a second opinion in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 2, 2024.

We begin with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) hugging Taylor (Rebecca Budig) and telling her that "we" have to fight. She says there’s nothing to fight. She knows that there’s nothing they can do. He refuses to believe it. He won’t lose her.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) says that her mom was gone but they talked and video chatted every day. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) knows that nothing is as good as a hug from mom, and Steffy agrees. Her mom is right where she needs to be.

Katie (Heather Tom) asks Will (Crew Morrow) if he’s considering an internship at Forrester Creations. She’s not trying to pressure him but she would love to have him there. He’s willing to think about giving it a try, but he’s not ready to say yes quite yet. Will promises to think about it when they get a visit from Willow, one of their models. Will suddenly looks like he’s having a change of heart. "All right, I’ll do it," he says, agreeing to talk to Steffy about it. Katie thought he’d need more convincing.

Brooke says she misses her own mother every day and wishes she had more time with her. Steffy knows how close they were, agreeing that Taylor is her rock too. Brooke loves that Steffy will have a chance to make up for lost time.

Ridge asks about the referrals from Li. Taylor says that Grace Buckingham, Paris’ mom, is the top specialist. Taylor says there’s nothing they can do but Ridge reminds her that his father had a terminal diagnosis and survived it. He wants to fight, but more importantly, he wants them both to fight it together.

Brooke thanks Steffy for her support of Brooke’s Bedroom. Steffy says she always supports good business and she hopes that Hope for the Future turns around. They’ll have to wait and see. Katie walks in and tells them that Will is staying in LA and is interested in being an intern at Forrester. Steffy says that there’s a spot that’s open now that Luna is gone. Katie tells her that he’s not sure fashion is his "thing," which surprises Brooke and Steffy.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kingsley, another model, comes through and knows that Will is Katie’s son. She asks if he’s going to be a model. She welcomes him back to LA and wishes him good luck with the internship.

Thorsten Kaye in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Taylor and Ridge wait in Grace’s (Cassandra Creech) office. She’s glad to see them both but asks what’s going on. Ridge tells her that they need a top cardiologist and Taylor reveals that she’s been diagnosed with heart failure.

Will is waiting for Steffy when another Forrester Creations employee comes through and says she’d like to see him around. Katie knows it’s strange asking for an internship, but Will is young and he might find his passion. After Brooke gives her approval, Steffy agrees to meet with him. Katie brings him in and Steffy gets right into the interview. He admits that the more time he spends at the company, the more he wants to be there. She likes his positive attitude.

Grace says she’s surprised that there were no follow-up tests done but Taylor says she just wanted to be home with her family. Grace says she wants to run a series of tests right away. Taylor says she knows that it’s the right decision but she has reservations. Ridge says this is the best place for her to get treatment.

Katie is thrilled that Will agreed to do the internship. He knows it comes with a big perk for her — she gets to keep an eye on him. He makes her promise not to cramp his style and she asks what changed his mind. When Kingsley walks by, Katie figures out what made him agree to do it.

Brooke is very excited for Will to join the family. Steffy knows she’s the proud aunt, and she wonders what Bill thinks. Brooke wants to tell Ridge, but they don’t know where he is. Steffy wonders if he’s with Taylor.

Grace walks Taylor and Ridge through some of the tests she wants to run to figure out if something more serious is happening. Grace knows that Taylor is a doctor and she knows a lot of what’s happening, but she urges Taylor to ask questions. Grace leaves to prepare the tests, and once she’s gone, Ridge asks if Taylor is ok. Taylor wants to watch Kelly and Hayes grow up and Ridge says this is a step toward doing it. He knows she’s a fighter and he’s sorry she had to do things on her own, but now they’re going to do it together.