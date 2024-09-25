The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 25, 2024: Bill talks the future as Katie pitches Will

Steffy assures Hope that she’s not trying to be a matchmaker while Bill talks about the future with Katie in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 25, 2024.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) gets back from a swim and quickly kisses Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). He asks what her schedule is like and she’s open to cancelling her appointments, but sadly he can’t move his patients. He suggests she spend the day with Taylor.

Hope (Annika Noelle) asks Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) what she can help with. Brooke doesn’t have time to do all of the interviews that Katie requested. Hope loves her mother’s success. Brooke asks how Hope is doing and whether she has her feelings for Finn in check.

Katie (Heather Tom) appreciates Will (Crew Morrow) bringing her coffee. He loves seeing her at work and in her element. She says she’s been meaning to talk to him about his future and asks him to consider working at Forrester. "I’m sure Dad would love that," he laughs.

Bill (Don Diamont) apologizes to Liam (Scott Clifton) for missing a contract. Liam knows his father has been dealing with a lot. He asks if Poppy is staying with her sister, and how that impacts Bill and his own family, and his love life. Bill wants to stay focused on business, and Liam says they’re all good options but he has to make a move. He says it’s kind of like Bill’s love life. Liam asks if Katie knows he wants to get back with her.

Katie wants Will to know that Forrester Creations is a global company and they can do the same for him as Spencer Publications. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) walks in and agrees.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) walks in as Steffy is helping Finn button his shirt. Steffy asks if Taylor wants to come with her to the office, or they can stay at the house. All Steffy wants is to spend time with her.

Hope assures her mother that there’s no reason to worry about Finn. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) walks in and studies the two women, who suddenly get quiet now that he’s in the room. He asks if everything is ok.

Bill calls Katie his "anchor" and he loves that she’s the only person he listens to all the time. While he loves and trusts Liam, it’s Katie’s voice that he hears in his head. "Katie is the wisest and most insightful person I know," Bill says.

Carter pitches Will on working at Forrester, adding that they’re always looking for new people to join the team. Will likes the idea of it, but Carter wonders how Bill will react.

Taylor gets a text from Li asking her to reconsider keeping her family in the dark. Steffy asks if she’s still planning on staying in LA, and Finn agrees that having her there is important. Steffy asks if Ridge has told her how much he likes having her there too.

Ridge asks what’s going on and Hope says she’s offered to help Brooke with her work. Brooke tells him about the interview requests, but Ridge knows he walked into a tense conversation. Hope assures him that there’s nothing for him to worry about.

Don Diamont in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Liam says he has nothing against Poppy, Luna aside, but he isn’t sure Poppy is the right woman for Bill. Bill knows Liam has been talking to Will, who wants his parents back together. Liam presses his father about getting back with Katie. Bill admits that he never thought getting back together was possible but now he has renewed hope.

Katie hopes Will will at least consider Forrester Creations. Carter tells him to come see him if he makes a decision. Katie gets a text from Bill asking her to come see him. Will tells her to go, but only if it’s what she wants to do.

Hope says everything is going well, and she asks how it is having Taylor back in town. Ridge says the grandkids are thrilled because Taylor is a force of nature and she’s so full of life.

Taylor asks Steffy to talk about something other than Ridge. She insists that all she needs in life are her kids and grandkids. Taylor has missed so much and now she wants to make up for the lost time. Steffy is looking forward to having her mother there for holidays and birthdays, but Taylor is torn, knowing her time is limited.

Bill studies the family photos over the fireplace as Katie arrives. She asks if something is wrong because he used the word "please" in his text, which is unusual. He says he’s been thinking, which she teases is always a bad idea. Bill tells her that he’s thinking about their future, the three of them, and what lies ahead for them as they move forward.

Steffy sees Hope in the design office and tells her that she was spending time with Taylor at the house. Hope says she was just talking with Ridge about how glad everyone is to have her back. Steffy assures Hope that she’s not going to try to play matchmaker with their parents. Hope reminds her that Ridge chose Brooke, but Steffy reminds her that they go back and forth and she knows Taylor loves Ridge. Hope says Ridge is deeply committed to Brooke, and she asks if Steffy wants to see her parents back together.

Taylor finds Ridge in the office and knocks on the door. He’s glad to see her. Ridge loves that Taylor is there to be close to Steffy. Finn is her rock, but she needs her mother and it would be great for Steffy to have Taylor there as the kids grow up. He loves having Taylor back where she belongs. Taylor says you have to treasure every moment, which leads Ridge to ask what’s wrong. She says we don’t know how much time anyone has left so they have to make the most of it. "I’m back home with the people I love," she says as he hugs her.