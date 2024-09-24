The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 24, 2024: peace, love and prosperity

Steffy and Taylor bond while Finn supports Li in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 24, 2024.

We begin in Malibu, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) asks Taylor (Rebecca Budig) if she’s ok, but Taylor doesn’t answer.

In her office, Li (Naomi Matsuda) thinks back to her conversation with Taylor. Finn (Tanner Novlan) walks in and asks for a consult. She says she has a lot on her mind but can’t tell him what’s going on.

At Forrester Creations, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) tells Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) he’s pleased with his latest designs. He’s eager for Brooke to try on his new creations. He’s glad that the whole family is thriving now and business is booming thanks to Brooke’s Bedroom. They can’t take this time together for granted. Brooke is glad Steffy can spend quality time with Taylor. He thinks being in LA is the best decision she’s made.

Li says she can’t talk to Finn. He asks if it’s his father, but she deflects. He knows something is weighing on her. She wishes he could help because she’s very concerned about a patient.

Steffy knows she’s upset but Taylor deflects. Steffy thinks she’s hiding something and she thinks she knows what’s bothering her.

Ridge wants "peace, love and prosperity" for the family and Brooke says she’s working on the peace part with Taylor. He points out that they used to be great friends, and Brooke says they’re working on getting back to that point but they’ll start with being cordial. Brooke tells him that she has the feeling that Taylor needs to be around family more than ever.

Li says she can’t tell him what’s going on. She assures him that she’s fine though. He argues that Li can’t always handle everything on her own. He offers to consult on this complicated patient but this time he can’t because of privacy issues. This makes him wonder because Li says the patient doesn’t even want their family to know.

Steffy knows Taylor is holding something back, and she hopes her mother would share if it’s important. Steffy wonders if she’s seeing someone and trying to keep it quiet. Taylor says her life isn’t dependent on a man and all she needs is her kids and grandkids. She’s so thankful for all of them.

Ridge tells Brooke that Taylor loves her family more than anything. Being in LA is exactly what Steffy has always wanted. Ridge reveals that Steffy asked him to ask Taylor to stick around.

Finn says that the case doesn’t sound good. Li says it’s the kind of case that keeps you up at night. She referred the patient to some specialists for second opinions. Finn can see how upset Li is, who admits she’s struggling with it. He wants to know why the patient insists on keeping the diagnosis a secret. "Everyone needs support," he points out. Li agrees, but her patient feels differently.

Steffy feels guilty for holding Taylor back and keeping her from being out living her life and traveling. Taylor says she’s living her life more than ever. Being with her family is what she loves most.

Ridge asks Brooke if she minds him talking about Taylor, and she says they’re one big, "messy" family and she’s glad Taylor is back home. Now they just need to figure out how to have many happy years together as a family.

Finn can see that Li cares about this patient, and he reminds his mother that they’re human and sometimes things are out of their hands. There’s not much they can do. She asks if it was his family member, would he want to know. He says yes, because we’re not meant to suffer alone. She reveals she’s a fellow grandmother, like her, and she can relate to the patient.

Steffy says they all look up to Taylor as a role model and she doesn't know where she’d be without her. After all she’s been through, Steffy is so glad her mother is there and she loves knowing she can lean on her until she’s old and grey. Taylor has taught her everything, and she’s lucky that Taylor decided to stay. It means so much to have her mother there and she loves her so much. "I’m never going to stop needing you," Steffy says. Taylor says she needs Steffy, too, more than she can know.