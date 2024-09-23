The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 23, 2024: Steffy's request to Ridge

Steffy asks Ridge for help with Taylor while Brooke meets with Eric and Donna in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 23, 2024.

We kick things off with Li (Naomi Matsuda) in total disbelief at Taylor's (Rebecca Budig) news. Taylor admits she ignored her symptoms for a long time and then she finally saw a doctor. She has heart failure and she's dying.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) doesn't want to think about her mother leaving. She asks Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to talk her into it because he's the only person who can get through to her. Ridge can't resist Steffy's pleas.

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) tells Eric (John McCook) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that the whole thing with Luna is her fault because she's the one who hired her. Eric and Brooke tell her it's not her fault, and they're just glad Steffy is safe. No one knew how much danger Steffy was in. Brooke thinks back to her conversation with Taylor about keeping Hope away from Finn, and how they agreed to work on their friendship to help their daughters mend their relationship. Donna jolts Brooke from her reverie and Brooke reveals she and Taylor may "truly" become friends this time.

Eric thinks it would be great for Brooke and Taylor to be friends. Donna thinks it would be much easier for them to be friends than it was for her to be friends with Stephanie, and Brooke agrees. Things have changed a lot over the years.

Steffy says no one can convince Taylor of anything the way Ridge can. Ridge agrees, and Steffy is relieved. She doesn't want to be apart from her parents anymore.

Taylor tells Li she hasn't seen a cardiologist yet, she just wanted to get home. Li offers to help take a look at her and put her in touch with some colleagues. Taylor is grateful.

Donna knows that in the past Brooke had to worry about Taylor trying to separate her from Ridge. Brooke doesn't know what it is, but she feels like this is different and she and Taylor are in different places.

Steffy says that calls and video chats with Taylor aren't enough. Steffy needs her mom and at the end of the day she needs her to be close.

Li promises to get Taylor into her appointments as soon as possible. Taylor says her symptoms are getting harder to hide from everyone and Li admits she never even noticed anything was wrong. Taylor says she doesn't want her family to know about it, and she doesn't want Li to say anything about it, either.

Rebecca Budig in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Donna wonders if Brooke and Taylor could really form a friendship now. Brooke says they have a lot in common, from their kids to their life experiences. Donna asks if Taylor is planning a move to LA. Eric hopes she stays in LA, for Steffy's sake. Donna agrees Steffy could use her mother. Eric thinks it would be good for all of them.

Ridge tells Steffy there's nothing wrong with missing her mom. He misses his mom, too. He tells Steffy that so far Taylor hasn't mentioned leaving, so that's a good sign. Steffy praises her mother and can't imagine losing time with her.

Taylor appreciates having her family close through all of this, but it’s important not to scare them. Li points out she'll need their support, but Taylor doesn't want them to know. She also doesn't want to be a burden on her family. Li begs her to keep an open mind because she might see things differently as her condition progresses. The reality of the situation is starting to hit her and Taylor knows she'll have to face death with grace and strength.

Ridge and Brooke share a kiss in the office. Brooke jokes it has been a whole hour since they've seen each other. Ridge jokes he's been busy, and he shares that he talked to Steffy about Taylor. Brooke reveals she talked with Taylor and they sorted out the kiss and how they both want peace in the families. And they're also hoping to be friends again. Ridge laughs, but Brooke thinks there's a real chance for it. Ridge loves the idea, because that could help keep Taylor in LA. Ridge doesn't want Steffy to lose Taylor again.

In Malibu, Taylor wanders around the house looking at photos of the family. She's overcome with emotions as she thinks back to the conversation with Li. She wipes away tears as Steffy walks in. Steffy realizes Taylor has been crying and she asks her mother what's wrong. Steffy says she can tell her anything, but Taylor remains silent.