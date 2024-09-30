The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 30, 2024: Ridge gets news

Ridge worries about Taylor while Will worries about his mother in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 30, 2024.

After a thrilling cliffhanger last week, we begin at Forrester Creations, where Taylor (Rebecca Budig) suffers from chest pain and collapses. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) sees her collapse and rushes to her side.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are kissing in the CEO office. He assures his wife that Hope (Annika Noelle) is not on his radar, but Steffy is worried that he is on hers. Finn reassures her that everything is fine and he only wants his wife.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) tells Hope that doing a collaboration could ignite Hope for the Future. She points out that he’s been thinking about her in lingerie, and he doesn’t deny it.

There are pictures of Tom and Hollis hanging at Il Giardino, where Will (Crew Morrow) and Katie (Heather Tom) are about to enjoy lunch. He knows all about the restaurant’s history. He wants to talk with her about Bill. She asks if it’s about the conversation from the other day and she asks how he feels about Bill wanting them to get back together. Will says he’s older and his perspective has changed. He wants what’s best for his mother. Will says Katie was the best thing that ever happened to Bill and he knows that he messed up when he let Katie go. Will says Bill tore the family apart when he had an affair with Brooke; he’s glad Bill owned up to it but he wants what’s best for her. He doesn’t want her to take

Hope notes that Thomas was the last person to see her in lingerie. He says that office affairs are not good. Hope teases him about his scandalous affair with Quinn and how that turned out. Carter doesn’t like how he snuck around behind everyone’s backs.

Eric (John McCook) thinks having Taylor back has been great for Ridge. Finn agrees that Taylor’s energy has been good for everyone. Eric asks if Steffy thinks Taylor will stay this time and Steffy thinks they’ll be connected forever.

Ridge helps Taylor to her feet, refusing to go to the hospital. She says he can’t tell Steffy about it because she doesn’t want her to know about it.

Katie doesn't want Will to be angry with Bill, and Will says he loves his father but he wishes he was more and that he could be a better example for him. Will isn’t interested in smashing companies and dating lots of women. He doesn’t like how Bill treated Katie and says enough is enough.

Hope asks about Carter’s dating history, and he says things are over with Quinn. Eric walks in looking for a new drawing. He comments that the photo shoot was great and he praises Brooke’s work. Carter sends Hope looks over Eric’s shoulder. Once he leaves, Carter is glad Eric forgave him after what happened with Quinn. That’s why he doesn’t do office romances…but neither one seems sure.

Finn agrees with Eric, that Steffy seems so much more grounded with her mother there. Steffy knows that the family isn’t perfect but she, her father, mother and brother are a family. Finn says Steffy seems more relaxed and Steffy loves that her mother seems to be doing great.

Taylor plays off Ridge’s concerns and assures him that she’s been checked out after having similar attacks. He knows it’s something else. She admits she spoke with a doctor in Europe.

Katie truly enjoyed their lunch and she’s glad he could clear the air. Will says he’s settling into life in LA and life with Bill. He promises not to hold a grudge against Bill. Katie is glad that Will feels comfortable enough to talk with her about it. He announces that he’s transferring schools so he can stay in LA, where he needs to be to watch after his mom. She hugs him, thrilled at the news.

Carter tells Hope that office romances should never happen, even if two attractive people are attracted to each other. Hope asks about his suggestion and says she’ll think about it, and he says he will, too. When their hands brush against each other, they share a smile.

Finn is so happy for Steffy to have her mother there for her. Steffy never wants to be apart from Taylor ever again.

Ridge begs her for more information. Taylor makes him promise not to worry about her because she can take care of herself. She needs him to take care of Steffy. She reveals she has heart failure and she doesn’t have long to live. “I’m dying Ridge. I’m dying.”