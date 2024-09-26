The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 26, 2024: Brooke's concerns

RJ and Will have a chat while Brooke listens in on Ridge and Taylor in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 26, 2024.

We begin today at Forrester Creations, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle) agree that their parents always find their way back to each other. Steffy is sure Taylor (Rebecca Budig) loves Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and that he loves her, too.

Ridge and Taylor share a hug. He wants to know what she means about life and time being precious. He says the kids are happy she’s there, and he’s happy, too.

Will (Crew Morrow) is on the phone and he can’t believe that Donna is trying to set him up. RJ (Joshua Hoffman) walks in and laughs that Donna is trying to set him up. Will asks RJ how he was able to date Luna and not know she was crazy.

Bill (Don Diamoont) tells Katie (Heather Tom) that he wants to reconnect with Will in a more meaningful way, but he also wants to talk about their future as Will’s parents "and more."

Will apologizes for asking, noting that RJ is probably still going through it. RJ agrees that she lied to a lot of people, including Bill. They agree she’s in prison where she belongs. RJ asks what he’s doing there, thinking Bill would rather see him at Spencer Publications.

Bill says he makes decisions at work and no one pushes back. It works in business but not in family, certainly not in his family. He says that with Katie he has to listen, but right now he needs her to listen to him. He wants them to have a life together, the three of them.

Hope reminds Steffy that Ridge and Brooke are in love and committed to each other. Steffy asks if that could change with Taylor in town. She reminds Hope that no one knows what the future holds.

Ridge is happy to have Taylor there for as long as she wants to stick around. Taylor says you never know what lies ahead and you have to appreciate every moment you can with your family and the people you love. Brooke peeks in to see them hugging again.

Will admits he doesn’t know what he wants to do. Katie wants him to work at Forrester. RJ asks about Europe knowing how much he loves it, and he wonders if Bill would ever allow Will to work at Forrester given the families’ pasts. Who knows, Will says, maybe they will work together.

Bill explains to Katie that he’s been thinking about her for a long time. Katie asks about Luna, and he says he never in a million years thought this could happen with her. Katie praises how he tried to care for Luna. He doesn’t want to think about the past anymore. He wants to look forward and all he sees is Katie. "Let’s do this. Let’s give Will his family again," he says.

Steffy says her mom is happy when her family is happy. Hope asks if Taylor mentioned why she suddenly came back at this moment. Steffy says it’s to be close to her, and isn’t that enough? Hope says that nothing is going to come between her mother and Ridge.

Brooke walks in and asks if she’s interrupting. Taylor says she’s on her way out, but Ridge asks why she’s rushing out. Taylor says she likes seeing how everyone is happy together, and the two of them have a lot to look forward to.

Katie asks if she’s about to get the Bill Spencer "hard sell" and he says he wants her to know that he’s "all-in" on their relationship. She reminds him that he got to this point because of what happened with Poppy and Luna, but he points out that he never would have gone there if Katie was still in his life. He wants to do everything in his power to have her back in his life. Will walks in and asks what they’re talking about. "Let me guess. Dad wants you back," Will says.

Brooke didn’t mean to interrupt. Ridge says she wasn’t interrupting, and he pivots to the Brooke’s Bedroom launch the following day and how great it is to have Taylor there. Brooke says they’re going to try to be friends this time and he loves it. He loves Brooke too. She asks what he’s thinking, and he has her go first. Brooke is thinking about Taylor and she hopes everything is ok with her.

Taylor finds Steffy in the design office and sings her praises as a mom and CEO. She says Steffy is a great role model for Kelly. Steffy asks where Taylor went and Taylor reveals that she went to speak with Ridge. Taylor says Ridge is very precious to her and she can’t imagine her life without him. "I will always love him," she says.

Bill takes responsibility for hurting Katie and breaking up their family. He admires how his son watches over Katie. He also wants Will to know that he’s learned a lot and he knows you have to treasure women like Katie. He wants them to reunite as a family. Will asks Katie what she wants. Katie is glad that Will is back in town and she wants to spend time with him and hopes nothing will get in the way.

Brooke tells Ridge that Taylor seemed to be a little off, like something is wrong. She should be thrilled to be back in Los Angeles with her kids and grandkids. Brooke wonders why she isn’t happier.

Taylor looks at photos and reflects on how her time with Ridge is some of the happiest times of her life. Steffy knows that losing Phoebe and Ridge hurt her. Taylor has accepted that Ridge is with Brooke and Steffy needs to accept it. She says that their future is bright and they have long lives ahead of them.