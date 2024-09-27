The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of September 30-October 4

The Forresters are stunned by news of Taylor's (Rebecca Budig) diagnosis after she fainted at the end of the Brooke's Bedroom shoot. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for September 23-27.

Taylor's health is front and center next week after she fainted at the end of the music video shoot. While Taylor hoped to keep her diagnosis a secret, now it's out in the open and she's being urged to get a second opinion. Thankfully, she's in good hands because she's surrounded by doctors.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 30, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 30

"Will shares his true feelings about Bill with Katie. Ridge becomes frantic when he finds an unconscious Taylor."

Tuesday, October 1

"Brooke reminds Steffy that Ridge is committed to her, not Taylor. Ridge reels upon learning Taylor’s diagnosis."

Wednesday, October 2

"Taylor hesitates when Ridge pushes her to get a second opinion."

Thursday, October 3

"Dr. Grace Buckingham runs medical tests on Taylor. Bill gets vulnerable with Katie."

Friday, October 4

"Brooke learns the truth about Katie’s fear. Taylor is skeptical about her diagnosis."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 23 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 23

"Taylor visits a connection to reveal a secret."

Tuesday, September 24

"Steffy senses her mom has a secret, but Taylor shuts her down. Ridge confesses to Brooke that he made a promise to Steffy about Taylor."

Wednesday, September 25

"Bill reaches out to Katie to talk about their future."

Thursday, September 26

"Steffy and Hope try to get the better of each other regarding Ridge, Brooke and Taylor. Will attempts to make sense of the divide between his parents."

Friday, September 27

"Jökull Júliusson (J.J.) collaborates with Brooke’s Bedroom Line photoshoot and performs his hit song, Way Down We Go. At the photo shoot, Steffy gets irritated when Finn and Hope share their love for J.J. and his band, Kaleo, and Dr. Bridget Forrester returns to town for the performance. Taylor hurts as she watches Brooke and Ridge’s interaction on the livestream of the shoot."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.