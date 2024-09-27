Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of September 30-October 4

October has arrived in Salem and there's plenty of drama to keep things interesting. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of September 30-October 4.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of September 30, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 30

"Abe informs Kate of Hattie’s ultimatum. Alex turns to Stephanie for advice. Johnny offers Chanel an apology. Bonnie gets some bad news from Leo."

Tuesday, October 1

"Abe, Kate and Leo scramble to prepare for the first day of taping of Body & Soul. Alex and Chanel attempt to give their friendship another shot. Stephanie chats with Jada about her relationship with Alex. Hattie brags about what went down. Johnny’s request for Kate may be rejected."

Wednesday, October 2

"Sophia and Holly face off over Tate. Fiona asks Sarah about her lies. Xander rips into Eric. Kristen wants to save Brady, but he urges not to try."

Thursday, October 3

"Eric encourages Holly to see her mother. Kristen stumbles upon a promising opportunity. Sophia comforts Tate. Maggie attempts to talk Xander out of his revenge against Brady. Marlena questions Brady about his feelings for Kristen."

Friday, October 4

"Abigail and Mark discuss her efforts in fooling Chad. Rafe offers Gabi his sympathy. Julie thinks it’s time Chad tells the children the truth about Abigail. EJ decides to sue Stefan for defamation."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of September 23, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 23

"Jada realizes just how crazy Connie is. Paulina offers Melinda EJ’s job. Gabi thanks EJ for his heroic actions. Happy that they are alive, Ava takes care of Stefan. Johnny and Chanel make some time for romance."

Tuesday, September 24

"The new Body & Soul cast has a photoshoot. Chanel learns she has to be intimate with Alex. Johnny approaches Leo to make some changes to the script. Bonnie and Hattie come to blows!"

Wednesday, September 25

"Sarah begs Xander to not go after Brady. Brady and Eric catch up. Holly interrupts Tate and Sophia as they start to bond. Maggie is shocked by what she learns from Fiona."

Thursday, September 26

"Brady is drugged. Tate catches Holly snooping. EJ and Eric clash over Holly. Xander makes a confession to Sarah."

Friday, September 27

"Sarah reveals to Fiona what she remembered the night of the accident. Chanel gets mad at Johnny for going behind her back. Xander is thwarted by Jada. Alex and Stephanie spend some quality time together. Brady brings Eric up to speed on something odd that went down."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.