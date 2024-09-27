The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of September 30

It's officially fall in Genoa City and there's plenty to look forward to on The Young and the Restless after a busy week that saw a celebration of Sharon Case's 30th anniversary on the long-running daytime drama. Let's take a look at all of the tantalizing and thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 30-October 4.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 30 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 30

"Sharon faces a moral dilemma, Daniel searches for Heather, and Phyllis takes on a new endeavor."

Tuesday, October 1

"Victor questions Victoria’s loyalty to Billy, Kyle outsmarts Audra, and Nate receives a mysterious message."

Wednesday, October 2

"Victor challenges Audra and Kyle, Daniel learns devasting news, and Jack strategizes with Diane."

Thursday, October 3

"Victor conspires with Lily, Sharon keeps up appearances, and Nick comforts Phyllis."

Friday, October 4

"Adam gives Chelsea some tough love, Billy commiserates with Sally, and Daniel struggles with his new reality."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 23 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 23: "Adam loses his cool, Victoria works to protect Billy, and Audra encourages Sally to play dirty."

Tuesday, September 24: "Sharon is haunted by her dreams, Heather and Daniel plan a fresh start, and Nick takes matters into his own hands."

Wednesday, September 25: "Nick and Mariah devise a plan to help Sharon, Sharon is triggered to explore her dark side, and Phyllis takes control."

Thursday, September 26: "Sharon’s quest for revenge takes a dangerous turn."

Friday, September 27: "The Young and the Restless celebrates Sharon Case’s 30th anniversary, as the character of Sharon looks back at her memorable moments."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.