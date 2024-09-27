General Hospital spoilers: week of September 30-October 4

There's plenty of drama coming up this week in Port Charles. If you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 30.

Note: Due to MLB Wildcard games, the October 1 and 2 games will be pre-empted, with the possibility of the October 3 game being pre-empted as well.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 30, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 30

"Elizabeth opens up to Terry. Nina and Curtis are puzzled. Brennan briefs Robert. Mac makes his feelings clear. Carly wants answers."

Tuesday, October 1 *Pre-empted due to MLB Wildcard Game

Wednesday, October 2 *Pre-empted due to MLB Wildcard game

Thursday, October 3 *May be pre-empted

"Sam wants to clear the air. Molly challenges Alexis. Elizabeth urges caution. Trina confides in Ava. Portia questions Brad."

Friday, October 4

"Lucas returns! Ava advises Portia. Violet’s behavior worries Brook Lynn and Chase. Trina and Gio clash. Sonny reassures Carly."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of September 23, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 23: "Carly and Brennan have a loaded encounter. Portia is on edge. Terry defends her decision. Elizabeth voices her doubts. Curtis counsels TJ."

Tuesday, September 24: "Carly and Sonny strategize. Alexis confides in her new lawyer. Chase and Dante butt heads. TJ opens up to Stella. Diane runs interference."

Wednesday, September 25: "Sam visits Carly. Sonny and Kristina have a heart-to-heart. Jordan confides in Isaiah. Molly meets with Martin. Ulrich makes a high-stakes offer."

Thursday, September 26: "The walls close in on Jason and Anna. Tracy and Stella reconnect. Drew interrupts Michael and Willow. Ned receives shocking intel. Lucky gets devastating news."

Friday, September 27: "Holly makes a bold move. Tracy gloats. Lucy gives Natalia a history lesson. Carly meets with Brennan. Robert and Diane go out on the town."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.