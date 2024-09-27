The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 27, 2024: Taylor collapses

J.J. from Kaleo performs for the Brooke’s Bedroom launch, leading to trouble for Hope in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 27, 2024.

We wrap up the week with preparations for the Brooke’s Bedroom presentation at Forrester Creations. Eric gives the team a pep talk ahead of the music video that’s being filmed. Hope (Annika Noelle) knows the band, Kaleo, and asks Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) if she’d like help bringing the lead singer , J.J., down. Steffy says that Finn (Tanner Novlan) is also a fan of the band and he’ll be there, so she needs to respect her boundaries.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) watches the tension between the two women and he checks on Hope after Steffy leaves. Hope says she’s trying to forget the past so that she can focus on how lucky they all are. Finn arrives and Hope greets him.

Steffy is on the phone in the CEO’s office when Taylor (Rebecca Budig) walks in. She warns her mother that this might be the last place she wants to be because they’re doing the video shoot for Brooke’s Bedroom.

Bridget (Ashley Jones) arrives and greets Eric and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), who teases her daughter about her excitement over the video and the lead singer.

Taylor tells Steffy she has to protect her marriage, and Steffy is confident that she’s got everything under control. She’s more concerned about her mother hanging around while they’re doing a video shoot for Brooke’s Bedroom with Brooke parading around in her lingerie with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) fawning over her. Steffy pulls up a closed-circuit feed of the shoot; she leaves Taylor in the office while she goes to retrieve J.J.

It turns out that Bridget was on a panel in Iceland when she met Kaleo and the lead singer, J.J. Bridget introduces J.J. to the family, and he says they have a mutual friend in Andrea Bocelli. Brooke introduces him to Hope and J.J. is a big fan of her work and the Hope for the Future line. When Steffy introduces Finn to J.J., Steffy sees Hope watching him fumble his words and she tells Hope to stop looking at her husband and leave the room. When Finn finishes talking to J.J., he asks Steffy what happened to Hope and Steffy tells him she told Hope to leave. This doesn’t sit well with Finn.

Hope returns to the design office and thinks about the kiss with Finn. Carter walks in and she asks him what he thinks about Hope for the Future as the company’s COO. Carter loves the line and the message, and he reveals he’s been thinking about the line and has some ideas.

Taylor watches as Brooke and Ridge share a kiss. Zende (Delon De Metz) and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) control the shoot, giving J.J. the green light to start singing. Images of Brooke in her lingerie play on the screen behind J.J. as he sings. The more she watches, the more uncomfortable Taylor becomes. The room breaks into applause when J.J. finishes singing. She gets up and walks away.

Carter has ideas about helping Hope’s line rebound. He asks her to have an open mind. He thinks she can capitalize on the success of Brooke’s Bedroom by being one of the models. Hope twists the idea, asking if he’s been thinking about her modeling lingerie. Carter can’t deny it.

Finn tells Steffy how great the shoot was. Steffy is pleased with how it turned out. Finn is worried about Steffy’s reaction to Hope, promising that he’s only got eyes for her. They share a hug, but Steffy doesn’t look convinced.

J.J. is excited to see everyone at the concert later that night. Bridget leaves with him after Brooke thanks him for collaborating with them. Once they’re alone, Ridge says he loves Brooke’s smile and she says there’s a lot to smile about. She tells Ridge that she can’t wait to celebrate with him in the bedroom, after the concert. Taylor watches from the curtain, feeling her heart beating rapidly as Brooke kisses Ridge. Brooke leaves and Taylor collapses. Ridge rushes to her.