The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 1, 2024: Brooke's warning to Steffy

Ridge presses Taylor for information about her condition in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 1, 2024.

We begin today at Forrester Creations, where Taylor (Rebecca Budig) tells Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) about her heart failure diagnosis. She adds that she doesn’t have long to live and she’s dying. He refuses to accept the diagnosis and she’s fine. She apologizes for telling him under the circumstances. He struggles to comprehend what she’s saying; he thinks she would have called him to tell him. "You would have come home," he says. She gives him a look and says her heart is failing.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) praises the video for Brooke’s Bedroom and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is pleased to receive the compliment. Brooke says they’re on the same side. They both want what’s best for the company, and they both love Ridge.

Katie (Heather Tom) and Will (Crew Morrow) arrive at the office and he says he wants to settle in at home before making a decision on the internship. But he knows that he needs to watch over his mother first and foremost. Katie appreciates that her son wants to protect her but she doesn't want him to alter his life for her. He asks if there’s any way she would consider taking Bill back, and when she pauses, he asks if she’s thinking about being with him again.

Brooke says that if they try harder, perhaps she and Steffy can find more common ground together. Steffy says she knows that Brooke has a bond with Ridge, but Taylor also has a connection with him.

Ridge says it’s all going to be ok because she wants to set up her practice in LA and be with her family, but she says she was only saying that to cover for the illness. Her condition is progressive and it will only continue to get worse.

Katie wraps up a work call before getting back to her conversation with Will. He can’t believe she’s thinking about getting back together with Bill. She admits she’s drawn to the idea of bringing their family back together. Right now she’s happy having Will home. She hasn’t forgotten the pain Bill put her through, and Will doesn’t want that pain for her.

Brooke doesn’t deny Taylor and Ridge’s connection and she knows Ridge loves them all. She even knows that Ridge loves having Taylor back in LA. But Brooke makes it clear that his future is with her.

Ridge asks about how long she’s known about her diagnosis. Taylor admits that she ignored her symptoms for too long, and then she found out what it was. She begs him not to tell anyone, especially Steffy.

Rebecca Budig in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Katie appreciates her loving son but she doesn’t want him to feel responsible for her happiness. He knows she’s changing the subject, and she agrees. She thinks the internship could be an amazing opportunity for him and he’s not opposed to it.

Steffy insists that she’s not playing matchmaker, but Brooke isn’t so sure. Brooke has no issue with Taylor being in town, but she won’t stand for her relationship being undermined.

Taylor insists that she didn’t want anyone to know about her condition. Ridge thinks her family deserves to be there to support her. She asks him to forget that she passed out, and she makes him promise that he won’t tell Thomas or Steffy. He reluctantly agrees. His condition is that she needs to get a second opinion even though she says there’s no way around her diagnosis.

Katie shows Will videos from all of the places her work has taken her and points out that he could work at their international office too. The bottom line is that she loves having him around and she hopes that he will be around even more.

Steffy can’t believe that Brooke doesn’t mind having Taylor around now because she’s there for Steffy and the kids. As a mom, she understands that and supports it.

Taylor says she’s not going to get better and she’s going to spend her time with her family. Ridge wants her to get a second opinion. She says it’s not his decision to make, but he insists that it’s his job if she’s not going to make the right decisions. He never thought about what life would be like without her and he can’t think about it now. She hugs him and they hold each other close.