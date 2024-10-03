The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 3, 2024: relationship roulette

Katie and Bill have a big conversation while Hope and Steffy talk about their legacy in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 3, 2024.

We begin at the hospital, where Taylor (Rebecca Budig) gives Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) a hug for convincing her to get a second opinion. She knows what's wrong with her but Ridge says that Grace (Cassandra Creech) can give them a game plan and they may have some options. Grace says she's ready for the cardiac enzyme test. Ridge promises he'll be there for her.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells Hope she's so glad to have her mother there and Hope agrees it's nice having their mothers around. Steffy can't help but get in a dig, noting that Taylor is a positive role model while Brooke is not a great role model at all.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is amazed the collection is sold out again, jokingly asking Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) if he has purchased anything from the collection for anyone special. She knows he was close with Katie and asks how things stand with her.

Bill (Don Diamont) thanks Katie (Heather Tom) for coming over. He says he's been waiting for her answer. He wants to spend the rest of their lives together.

Carter laughs at Brooke's not so subtle prying. He admits he and Katie had a spark but they're better off as friends. Brooke is glad they're both on the same page. Carter knows Brooke is wondering whether Katie will be back together with Bill.

Bill insists that Poppy has moved out and he's ready to settle down and spend the rest of his life with Katie.

Hope says she was just trying to bond with Steffy over their mothers. Steffy says they have nothing in common; her mother is a doctor and Hope's mother is a lingerie model. Steffy doesn't want any kind of negativity in her life but she wants Hope to know she's going to spend more time with her mother. Hope apologizes again for what happened with Finn and doesn't want to cause problems.

Grace says that the test results will be available later that day. Ridge says that'll let them figure out what they're facing. He pledges to be with her every step of the way. Taylor gives Ridge one last smile before following Grace from the room.

Katie thanks Bill for what he said about giving them another try. He says it's not about trying, it's about succeeding because they have both grown so much. Katie says she has thought so much about it and he left her for Brooke so many times. She's sorry he doesn't have Poppy anymore, either. But Katie can't be a stand-in for Brooke and Poppy so she can't go back to being with him.

Carter wishes Katie all the best even though their relationship didn't work out, as does Brooke. Brooke says Katie works so hard, which leads Carter to tell Brooke about his idea of aligning Brooke's Bedroom with Hope for the Future. Brooke loves the idea and she appreciates that he's giving Hope support since she's so often overlooked. Carter says he thinks Hope is very special.

Hope tells Steffy she doesn't want to disrupt her family. Steffy wants to believe her but she doesn't, not yet. Hope is optimistic with Taylor back in town they can repair the damage done. They're all connected, after all, and Hope points out that they should set a good example for Beth and Kelly. They're three generations of women with so many connections and they should leave a more positive legacy.

Taylor returns from her blood test. She's anxious that her future could be determined by a blood test.

Bill says that with Will back in town, this is a chance to reunite their family. Katie says she'd be more willing to take the leap of faith if Will was younger and begging them to get back together, but he's not. She knows this isn't what Bill wants to hear. She loves him. He calls her the love of his life, but she points out that Brooke isn't available so he doesn't know how he feels. Katie always wants what's best for Bill, she says, before walking away. She leaves Bill alone, stunned.

Steffy gives Hope credit for not wanting to be like her mother. Hope says she's trying to be a better person. Steffy asks if she has another man in her life, and when Hope says she doesn't Steffy says it won't be long because she's a Logan. Carter walks in and knows he walked in on something.

Taylor is so happy to have Ridge there for her. She thinks she missed out on so much because she didn't appreciate what she had. She doesn't want Ridge to feel guilty over how much they missed in the early days. He knows she's referring to Brooke, and when she tells him she wants him to be happy he gets upset at her fatalistic tone, but it's true.

Bill is studying the photos on his mantel. There's a knock at the door. It's Brooke. She walks right in, asking if he forgot that they had a meeting. He asks if it would be ok for them to reschedule and Brooke knows something is wrong. He tells her Katie told him she's the love of his life only when Brooke isn't around.

Steffy assures Carter they're not fighting. She leaves and Carter says he was hoping for some time to talk to Hope.

Grace returns with the test results. She doesn't think Taylor has heart failure at all. So what would explain her symptoms? Grace thinks stress may have contributed to her symptoms, mimicking heart attack symptoms. She diagnoses Taylor with Broken Heart Syndrome. She's not dying after all.