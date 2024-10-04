The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 4, 2024: Taylor in disbelief

Taylor doesn’t believe her new diagnosis in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 4, 2024.

We wrap up the week at the hospital, where Taylor (Rebecca Budig) is stunned by the information she’s received from Grace (Cassandra Creech). She can’t believe she’s suffering from Broken Heart Syndrome.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells Liam (Scott Clifton) that they’re giving Spencer Publications a big deal on an exclusive photoshoot. He asks how things have been since Taylor returned. Steffy says it’s the best.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) can’t believe that Katie (Heather Tom) shut down Bill’s (Don Diamont) hopes for a future with her. He tells Brooke that Katie hasn’t made peace with the things he’s done in the past, and Brooke realizes that it’s all because of her. Bill knows that Katie’s guard is up and he doesn’t blame her for it. Brooke wonders if it was just bad timing, but Bill thinks everything was ready for it and it’s Katie who can’t trust her heart with Bill.

Liam tells Steffy how Kelly keeps talking about having her grandmother around. He thinks Kelly idolizes her and now she’s developing core memories with her. Steffy thinks that’s a big part of why Taylor’s there.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) wonders if they have the right diagnosis. Grace is confident that it’s the right diagnosis and wants to do more tests, but Taylor shuts her down. "You’re wrong, Doctor," she says.

Brooks apologizes, knowing how much Bill loves Katie. He admits he had so many plans for them but he can’t take back what happened in the past. He knows she may never trust him again. Brooke says she’ll talk to Katie and try to get through to her on his behalf. Bill is surprised she’d do that for him and is glad that Brooke has always been able to see the best of him.

Liam says Taylor has been working so hard for so long, and being back in LA for a long period of time is a good thing. He wonders how long it will last. Steffy thinks that something is different with her mother and whatever it is, it has pulled her back to their lives. She thinks it’s a good thing though.

Thorsten Kaye in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Taylor gets up and wants to leave, believing this to be a fake diagnosis. Grace insists that there’s a real term for the condition and it means she has a weakened heart muscle and that’s what is causing the heart disease symptoms. Ridge asks what the symptoms are, and when Grace mentions fainting he knows that they’re on the right track. But it’s not fatal. Taylor doesn’t seem to believe any of it, insisting that she’s a psychiatrist and she would know better than anyone if it was all in her head. She calls the diagnosis a joke and storms out.

Steffy knows that Taylor missed her grandkids but she thinks there’s another reason she’s there. Liam asks if it rhymes with "fridge" and Steffy insists that she’s not going to get involved. It’s frustrating that her father has picked the wrong person. Liam points out that Ridge and Brooke are together.

Bill says he’s concerned about Brooke, knowing that she and Ridge have been together for a while now. He doesn't know why they’re not married yet. Brooke laughs, asking why they need to do that when they’ve done it so many times. Brooke says they don’t need a piece of paper to prove their love. Bill says he hopes that’s the case, given that Taylor is in town.

Taylor storms into the Malibu house. She’s furious about her diagnosis; if anyone knew she was depressed and sad, it would be her. Ridge agrees the name is odd, but he insists that they got a big win with the results and they need to focus on that. Taylor doesn’t want to accept it. He points out that what she has now is a physical thing and maybe it came about from a mental thing, and she can’t ignore it.

Steffy knows that her mom has been through a lot, including losing Phoebe and her father. She faced it all with dignity and she’s very strong. Liam agrees that Taylor is a force, but he says that she helps so many people to her own detriment. Steffy hopes that by staying in LA, she can find her happiness. Liam asks if that includes Ridge.

Bill points out that Ridge and Taylor were together fairly recently and they have a family together. He asks if they want to get married, and he imagines that Ridge and Taylor have been spending a lot of time together. In fact, he thinks Ridge is with Taylor right now.

Taylor points out that Grace is trivializing her condition. Ridge wonders if she’s trying to ignore the good news because she doesn’t want to deal with it. Taylor questions whether the broken heart might come from when he left her for Brooke. Taylor says he has a massive ego if he thinks she feels this way because of him. He reminds her that Grace just told her that she’s going to live and be alive for years, but only if she faces this. Taylor tells him that he can’t tell anyone about what happened, and she wonders how she got to this point. Ridge says she’s not alone, and he hugs her.