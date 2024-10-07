The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 7, 2024: Hope for a future

Hope and Carter get closer in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 7, 2024.

We begin this week at Forrester Creations, where Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) consults with Li (Naomi Matsuda) about how doctors in Europe got her diagnosis so wrong. He thinks she might be more accepting of her diagnosis if it comes from Li. She agrees it's a serious condition but Taylor doesn't seem to be taking it seriously.

Hope (Annika Noelle) walks into a meeting with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), who has good news for her. The line's numbers are climbing so Hope for the Future isn't tanking anymore. "I have hope in Hope for the Future, professionally and personally."

Zende (Delon De Metz) assures Will (Crew Morrow) that he'll get the hang of being an intern. Zende laughs he was distracted by his desire to design, but he knows Will is thinking of the women who work there. Liam (Scott Clifton) walks in as they're leaving for lunch. He wants to know why Will is there? Will teases him about the greeting Liam gives him. One of the interns, Lainey (Heidi Engerman), comes in and congratulates him on the new internship. Zende laughs as Liam asks whether or not Bill knows about it.

Hope asks how long it took Carter to put together the numbers? She appreciates his work, but hates that he spent several nights on it. She can use the win, though, because things have been tense. Carter knows that Hope kissed Finn, but he can't judge her because he lost himself in the wrong person, too: Quinn. Hope laughs that they have more in common than she realized.

Ridge proposes that Taylor get some help dealing with all of this, given that she doesn't want to talk about it with anyone. Li says Ridge is doing the right thing by helping Taylor when Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) walks in and asks what they're talking about.

Liam doesn't understand why Will didn't talk to Bill first. Zende gets a call from the cutting room so he has to leave; he tells them to play nice. Instead, Liam offers to take him to lunch given that Will is about to be written out of the will.

Hope asks if she still needs to model lingerie if things are getting better? Carter jokes she doesn't need to professionally, but he wouldn't mind it personally. Hope asks what his relationship status with Katie is, and he says he’s free and single.

Brooke presses Ridge for information, then asks Li about Poppy. Li says they're taking things one day at a time, then she says she needs to leave for the hospital. Brooke doesn't think they were talking about Luna, and she knows they were probably talking about Taylor. She's fine with that, given what happened to Steffy, but she admits it is something she needs to get used to. Brooke is always wary when Taylor comes into town. Ridge hugs her, but Brooke doesn't look so convinced.

At Il Giardino, Liam says he understands why Will would be attracted to working at Forrester Creations. As Liam makes a case for being a wingman for his brother, Laney and Toni (Jasmine Dampier) walk in. Liam suggests they eat together.

Thorsten Kaye in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Brooke tells Ridge about Will's internship and Ridge begs her to tell Bill. Brooke says that Bill has a lot on his mind because he's pursuing Katie and she has cold feet.

Hope teases Carter about being a bachelor and assures him he'll find the right person, though she knows he doesn't need a woman in his life. "Sure would be nice," he says. He can say the same about her. She likes how easy it is to talk to him, and they laugh. Looks like a romance is brewing.

Laney hopes Will is having a good time at Forrester Creations. Will deflects and says Liam is a big deal at Spencer Publications. Liam shows off photos of his girls, noting that they look like their mothers — Hope and Steffy. The women both love working with Steffy and Hope and admire them so much. Will looks on as the women fawn over the photos.

Hope appreciates that Carter watches over her line so much, but he insists he's watching over her, too. She's not picking up on the cues from him, that he's praising her as much as her line. She teases him about being tragically optimistic, but he counters by saying she deserves the best and he thinks the best is on its way. Hope admits this year has been rough with Thomas moving to France and taking Douglas with him. Carter says she's a great mom as she tears up and says she couldn't make it work with Liam and Thomas. Carter says he has his own horror stories, including leaving the altar to be with a woman who would ultimately leave him. She asks if a good man exists, and Carter says he's been standing in front of her this whole time. He caresses her face and leans close, and soon they're kissing like their lives depend on it.