The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of October 7-11
Hope's quest to find the right man leads her down an interesting path.
Hope questions her hope for a future love life while Ridge talks about surprising Taylor. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for October 7-11.
Things are heating up between Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), but that doesn't mean that Liam (Scott Clifton) isn't waiting in the wings. Liam's also about to discover that his little brother is about to be spending much more time around Forrester Creations; how will their father react to this news?
Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 7, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, October 7
"Will wrangles Liam to be his wingman with awkward results. Carter and Hope surrender to their passion and share a sizzling hot kiss."
Tuesday, October 8
"Will convinces Liam to see a different perspective."
Wednesday, October 9
"Liam and Hope reflect on their relationship with Beth as their strong point. Ridge has a hard time keeping Taylor’s secret from Steffy."
Thursday, October 10
"Taylor and Ridge have a heart-to-heart about sharing her diagnosis. Liam makes a surprising offer to Hope. Carter keeps his burgeoning relationship with Hope from Ridge and Brooke."
Friday, October 11
"With undeniable chemistry, Carter and Hope fall into a sexy kiss. Ridge presents Taylor with a soothing and mindful way to heal."
You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 30 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, September 30
"Will shares his true feelings about Bill with Katie. Ridge becomes frantic when he finds an unconscious Taylor."
Tuesday, October 1
"Brooke reminds Steffy that Ridge is committed to her, not Taylor. Ridge reels upon learning Taylor’s diagnosis."
Wednesday, October 2
"Taylor hesitates when Ridge pushes her to get a second opinion."
Thursday, October 3
"Dr. Grace Buckingham runs medical tests on Taylor. Bill gets vulnerable with Katie."
Friday, October 4
"Brooke learns the truth about Katie’s fear. Taylor is skeptical about her diagnosis."
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.