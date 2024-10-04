The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of October 7-11

Hope questions her hope for a future love life while Ridge talks about surprising Taylor. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for October 7-11.

Things are heating up between Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), but that doesn't mean that Liam (Scott Clifton) isn't waiting in the wings. Liam's also about to discover that his little brother is about to be spending much more time around Forrester Creations; how will their father react to this news?

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 7, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 7

"Will wrangles Liam to be his wingman with awkward results. Carter and Hope surrender to their passion and share a sizzling hot kiss."

Tuesday, October 8

"Will convinces Liam to see a different perspective."

Wednesday, October 9

"Liam and Hope reflect on their relationship with Beth as their strong point. Ridge has a hard time keeping Taylor’s secret from Steffy."

Thursday, October 10

"Taylor and Ridge have a heart-to-heart about sharing her diagnosis. Liam makes a surprising offer to Hope. Carter keeps his burgeoning relationship with Hope from Ridge and Brooke."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Friday, October 11

"With undeniable chemistry, Carter and Hope fall into a sexy kiss. Ridge presents Taylor with a soothing and mindful way to heal."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 30 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 30

"Will shares his true feelings about Bill with Katie. Ridge becomes frantic when he finds an unconscious Taylor."

Tuesday, October 1

"Brooke reminds Steffy that Ridge is committed to her, not Taylor. Ridge reels upon learning Taylor’s diagnosis."

Wednesday, October 2

"Taylor hesitates when Ridge pushes her to get a second opinion."

Thursday, October 3

"Dr. Grace Buckingham runs medical tests on Taylor. Bill gets vulnerable with Katie."

Friday, October 4

"Brooke learns the truth about Katie’s fear. Taylor is skeptical about her diagnosis."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.