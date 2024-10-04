General Hospital spoilers: week of October 7-11

It's the first full week of October and there's plenty of drama coming up this week in Port Charles. If you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 7.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 7, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 7

"Lucas visits Bobbie’s grave. Holly encounters Brennan. Robert makes a promise. Lois is unnerved. Chase and Brook Lynn are in for a shock."

Tuesday, October 8

"Robert and Holly get reacquainted. Sam goes to see Alexis. Elizabeth fears for Lucky. Anna cautions Brennan. Mac gives his two cents."

Wednesday, October 9

"Laura returns! Anna and Jason clear the air. Carly meets with Brennan. Lucky seeks assistance. Sonny briefs Kristina."

Thursday, October 10

"Lucky and Laura have an emotional reunion. Dante is hopeful. Sonny issues orders to Diane. Michael runs interference. Jason is reluctant."

Friday, October 11

"Sonny makes a big decision. Anna questions Carly. Brad confides in Cody. Martin and Alexis strategize. Ava has an unpleasant run-in."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of September 30, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 30: "Elizabeth opens up to Terry. Nina and Curtis are puzzled. Brennan briefs Robert. Mac makes his feelings clear. Carly wants answers."

Tuesday, October 1: Pre-empted due to MLB Wildcard game

Wednesday, October 2: Pre-empted due to MLB Wildcard game

Thursday, October 3: "Sam wants to clear the air. Molly challenges Alexis. Elizabeth urges caution. Trina confides in Ava. Portia questions Brad."

Friday, October 4: "Lucas returns! Ava advises Portia. Violet’s behavior worries Brook Lynn and Chase. Trina and Gio clash. Sonny reassures Carly."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.