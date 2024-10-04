Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of October 7-11

October has arrived in Salem and there's plenty of drama to keep things interesting. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 7-11.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of October 7, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 7

"Leo makes a slip in front of Chad’s kids and Julie. Abigail suggests she and Chad go on a trip. EJ hopes to save his job. Stefan and Gabi discuss their marriage."

Tuesday, October 8

"Alex and Stephanie share a steamy moment. Abe and Kate stand firm against Bonnie’s pressure. Hattie makes her feelings clear to Leo. Johnny informs Chanel of his feelings about her working alongside Alex."

Wednesday, October 9

"Fiona braces herself to tell Brady the truth about Sarah’s accident. Xander fills Sarah in on Kristen’s proposal. Eric confronts Melinda about the baby switch. EJ and Stefan discuss the end of Stefan’s marriage."

Thursday, October 10

"Clyde orders a horrified Mark to do the unthinkable. EJ refuses to allow Sarah to recant her statement about Brady. Abigail puts on a show for Chad. Eric questions Fiona about the night of the accident. Maggie and Julie catch up."

Friday, October 11

"Abigail proposes marriage to Chad. Maggie encourages Holly to keep an open mind about Nicole. Xander tries to trick Kristen. Eric and Sarah commiserate about Brady and Fiona."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of September 30, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 30

"Abe informs Kate of Hattie’s ultimatum. Alex turns to Stephanie for advice. Johnny offers Chanel an apology. Bonnie gets some bad news from Leo."

Tuesday, October 1

"Abe, Kate and Leo scramble to prepare for the first day of taping of Body & Soul. Alex and Chanel attempt to give their friendship another shot. Stephanie chats with Jada about her relationship with Alex. Hattie brags about what went down. Johnny’s request for Kate may be rejected."

Wednesday, October 2

"Sophia and Holly face off over Tate. Fiona asks Sarah about her lies. Xander rips into Eric. Kristen wants to save Brady, but he urges not to try."

Thursday, October 3

"Eric encourages Holly to see her mother. Kristen stumbles upon a promising opportunity. Sophia comforts Tate. Maggie attempts to talk Xander out of his revenge against Brady. Marlena questions Brady about his feelings for Kristen."

Friday, October 4

"Abigail and Mark discuss her efforts in fooling Chad. Rafe offers Gabi his sympathy. Julie thinks it’s time Chad tells the children the truth about Abigail. EJ decides to sue Stefan for defamation."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.