The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of October 7

It's the first full week of October in Genoa City and there's plenty to look forward to on The Young and the Restless. Let's take a look at all of the tantalizing and thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 7-11.

More Soaps News The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of October 7-11

General Hospital spoilers week of October 7-11

Days of Our Lives spoilers week of October 7-11

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 7 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 7

"Sharon makes a bold move , Claire confronts Kyle about his past with Audra, and Daniel breaks bad news to Lucy."

Tuesday, October 8

"Victor causes mischief for the Abbotts, Chance gives Daniel a warning, and Nick finds himself caught between Phyllis and Sharon."

Wednesday, October 9

"Sharon receives mixed signals from Nick, Cole questions Victoria about their future, and Chance launches an investigation into Heather’s death."

Thursday, October 10

"Victor comes to Abby’s rescue, Nikki gets the upper hand in a negotiation, and Chance interrogates Sharon."

Friday, October 11

"Victor changes the rules with Lily, Jack gives Claire a history lesson, and Nate returns home with surprising news."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 30 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, September 30: "Sharon faces a moral dilemma, Daniel searches for Heather, and Phyllis takes on a new endeavor."

Tuesday, October 1: "Victor questions Victoria’s loyalty to Billy, Kyle outsmarts Audra, and Nate receives a mysterious message."

Wednesday, October 2: "Victor challenges Audra and Kyle, Daniel learns devasting news, and Jack strategizes with Diane."

Thursday, October 3: "Victor conspires with Lily, Sharon keeps up appearances, and Nick comforts Phyllis."

Friday, October 4: "Adam gives Chelsea some tough love, Billy commiserates with Sally, and Daniel struggles with his new reality."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.