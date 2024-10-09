The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 9, 2024: Liam makes his case

Liam has a talk with Hope in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 9, 2024.

We begin today with Hope (Annika Noelle) welcoming Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) into the office to have pizza with Beth and Liam (Scott Clifton). He says he feels like he’s interrupting family time. Hope looks on with a smile.

Eric (John McCook) greets Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) at his house. She says he looks great and he credits Donna’s support. He asks how she’s doing with Taylor back in town.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) praises the numbers from the Kaleo partnership with Brooke’s Bedroom. When Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) doesn’t seem very excited, she asks if it’s something to do with Taylor.

Brooke notes that she and Taylor are going to try to be friends again. Eric asks if she thinks it’s possible for them to get along knowing how they both feel about Ridge.

Ridge tries to play off his concerns. Steffy says Taylor puts everyone first and she’s proud of her, but she’s worried about how much she’s working to set up her business in LA and maybe her heart’s not in it. She wonders if something is going on, and then she presses Ridge about why he’s been spending so much time with her.

Liam insists that Carter isn’t interrupting them. Even Beth agrees, noting that Carter is as cool as the superheroes she likes. As Liam jokes with Beth, Carter says he thinks he’s in the middle of something and he offers to leave. But Hope continues to smile at him.

Eric doesn’t want the rivalry to get worse, insisting that it’s not good for them. Brooke agrees and she also thinks that they’re both focused on putting their families first. Eric points out that they both have families with Ridge, which puts him in a difficult spot. It’s the history that’s a problem for Ridge and especially Steffy. Eric says that when Ridge’s marriage to Taylor ended it was very difficult. Brooke points out that Taylor and Ridge are still friends and Steffy and Thomas still have their parents. Eric praises the relationship between Steffy and Taylor.

Steffy presses Ridge even more, asking if there’s something she doesn’t know about Taylor. She doesn’t know what’s going on but things feel different. Ridge says that all Steffy should worry about is how much Taylor loves them.

Carter takes a rain check on the pizza party, which means Liam has to explain the concept of a rain check to Beth. He says he has to leave for an inventory check and Beth says she’d love to go with him. Carter says Beth could be COO one day. Liam is excited about being able to talk to Hope, and Hope smiles at him as he leaves. Once he’s gone, Liam says that Carter is a great guy with their daughter and Hope agrees.

Scott Clifton in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Brooke is genuinely happy for Steffy and Taylor. Eric praises Taylor as a role model, and he says Brooke is also a great role model and they all have a wonderful family. Brooke says she’s not worried about Taylor because she knows she and Ridge were meant to be together. She gives Eric a kiss for boosting her ego and then she heads back to the office.

Steffy and Ridge think about how Taylor arrived right before the incident with Luna. Steffy credits her family with getting her through it. She assures her father that she won’t try playing matchmaker with them anymore because she knows he’s happy with Brooke, but she wants to point out how great he and Taylor are together. She knows that if Taylor ever needed him, he’d be there for her and she would do the same for him. She asks why Ridge isn’t with Taylor, and he avoids the question.

Hope says that Carter is great with Beth, and Liam agrees. He hopes Carter can find the right person. They joke about their up-and-down relationship, and he says they’ve been blessed with Beth. Liam says she’s more than their miracle child, she’s a testament to everything they’ve been through.

Steffy calls Taylor the light in their lives. Ridge loves the relationship she has with her mother. Steffy worries that living in LA will be hard for Taylor because of Brooke. She doesn’t blame Ridge because he’s been sensitive to her needs, but Steffy thinks Taylor has been dealing with a broken heart for years. Ridge agrees that she’s been through a lot.

Brooke arrives and hears Steffy talking about how much Taylor needs Ridge right now, more than ever before. He hugs her as Brooke looks on.

Liam calls Beth a testament to all of the challenges they faced together. He knows they went through the worst of it when she was taken from them in Catalina. Telling her that when they lost Beth, it was the hardest thing he ever had to do. We see a flashback to when he told Hope the news. Back in the present, Hope reminds him that he got to give her the news that Beth is alive. They smile at the memory. Liam struggles to find the right words to express that they went through all of it to end up apart, and he wonders if that’s how it was supposed to be. She turns away before she can answer.