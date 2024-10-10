The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 10, 2024: Hope sorts out her feelings

Brooke starts to question Ridge and Steffy about Taylor while Liam expresses his feelings to Hope in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 10, 2024.

We begin at Forrester Creations, where Hope (Annika Noelle) wants to know what Liam (Scott Clifton) is talking about. He’s not sure how to say it, but he wonders whether they went through all joy and pain, only to be divorced.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is outside the door listening as Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that something is "off" with Taylor. He says he will always be there for her. Brooke comes in and asks how Taylor is doing. Incidentally, Taylor (Rebecca Budig) calls from Steffy’s house and asks Ridge if he can stop by. He agrees, promising Brooke that he’ll be right back. After he leaves, Brooke gives Steffy a look.

Hope is surprised that Liam is thinking about them being together. He admits he was surprised too, and he wonders why he didn’t have these thoughts sooner. He says they’re still connected, and he thinks they gave up on their marriage too soon. Hope wishes she had heard it from him years ago. Liam asks if he’s too late, and whether she has someone else in her life. "Not yet," she says. Liam gently reminds her that Finn won’t leave Steffy for her, and he says outright that he misses her.

Brooke asks Steffy what Ridge’s departure was all about. She thinks it was strange how fast he rushed out and she wonders if something was going on. She heard Steffy say she was worried about her. Steffy admits that she encouraged Ridge to spend some time with her to make sure she stays in LA.

In Malibu, Ridge tells Taylor he got there as fast as he could. He says there’s nothing as important as she is. Taylor says she’s having a hard time accepting her new diagnosis.

Brooke doesn’t want to start an argument with Steffy, but she insists that her relationship is as important as Steffy’s relationship with Ridge. Steffy says it’s not like someone kissing her husband, but Brooke points out that it feels like Steffy is undermining her relationship with Ridge and that she and Taylor are going back to their old patterns. Brooke makes it clear that Ridge is devoted to her.

Taylor can’t get over the diagnosis. It’s a lot to take in. Ridge says that as a doctor, she knows that the best way to cope is to talk with family and he proposes that she talk with her children now that she knows the disease isn’t fatal. Taylor insists that no one knows about the diagnosis, including Brooke. He doesn’t like keeping secrets from Brooke, but he says he’s there for Taylor.

Liam wonders what it would be like for them, and for Beth, if they’d made different choices and maybe stayed together. He knows there’s a lot to think about, but they survived thinking that Beth was dead. They overcame it all, together. He wonders if they should let that all go. Did they have to let it go? Hope wants him to get to the point. He says he’s asking if she would consider trying again.

Scott Clifton in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Ridge brings Taylor her medicine, asking what they do. He’s relieved that she doesn’t need surgery or anything. She wishes there was a way to figure out what triggered her attack because she hasn’t experienced any of the normal emotional stressors. He says he made a few calls to find someone to help her figure out the cause of her broken heart.

Steffy points out that Brooke wants them to respect her relationship when Brooke didn’t respect Taylor’s relationship with Ridge. Steffy says that Hope is the same way and she needs someone to be the man in her life. Brooke suggests that Liam could be that person right as Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) walks in.

Liam says that they had something special between them. Hope is upset that he just came to her work with pizza and is bringing this up. Liam says he had to do a lot of work to fix himself and they’re already friends. But maybe they should start with their family first this time and then build "something beautiful" from there.

Taylor laughs that she was diagnosed with Broken Heart Syndrome. She should have known what she had. He chastises her for putting guilt on herself for missing it. She knows they’ve been through a lot, losing Phoebe, and she doesn’t always know where she belongs. Ridge says she belongs right there.

Brooke and Steffy see Carter standing there. They tell him they hope that Hope finds a new man, whether it’s Liam or not. Carter points out that Liam has a lot of baggage. Steffy asks if Hope has confided with him about her relationships. He laughs that he likes talking about Hope’s future but he thinks he should focus on the line. When he leaves the office, he looks torn.

Liam points out how much Beth loves it when they’re all together. He doesn’t think Hope deserved the back and forth he had with Steffy and how she had to accept his divided heart. He knows now how difficult that must have been for her. She thanks him for finally saying that, but she says they’ve moved on. She apologizes, and he says it’s ok. He hoped they’d be on the same page but he knows it was probably asking too much. He just wanted to be sure that they were good. Carter walks in just as she’s hugging him with tears running down her face. Hope gives him an agonized look as he watches the former couple.