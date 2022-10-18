The Curse of Bridge Hollow ending explained: What do Howard and Sydney discover in the attic?

The Curse of Bridge Hollow follows father and daughter duo Howard and Sydney as they fight to save their town from an evil curse that brings Halloween decorations to life, much to the surprise of Howard who is a science teacher and a supernatural skeptic.

The town of Bridge Hollow is already very different for these Brooklyn natives when they arrive, they're used to the big city life but their new home is nestled in a neighborhood that's absolutely obsessed with Halloween.

In The Curse of Bridge Hollow, we learn about an evil entity named Stingy Jack who died by hanging at the instructions of the residents there. However, when he died, the Devil felt sorry for Jack and gave him a lantern in which the flames were made of the fires of hell, and his spirit lived on through it.

Every Halloween, Jack attempts to return to the town of Bridge Hollow to get revenge on the descendants of the villagers who wronged him all those years ago, but he's only able to do this if his lantern is lit. So provided nobody touches it, he's trapped inside because of a magic spell.

So how did he end up being the villain of the Netflix movie, if he's trapped inside a lantern? And what did Sydney and Howard find at the end? Here are the answers to all the questions.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow ending explained...

How did Stingy Jack escape the lantern?

Sydney makes a big mistake by lighting the lantern... (Image credit: Netflix)

Okay, so if Jack's trapped inside this lantern, how exactly did he get out of it? That's the catalyst for all the chaos that takes place throughout The Curse of Bridge Hollow, as it's Sydney who accidentally unleashes his spirit.

After arguing with her dad about her decision to drop out of the science club, Sydney wanders off and tries to uncover some information about their new home, after overhearing rumors that it used to belong to Madam Hawthorne, the woman who vanquished Stingy Jack and trapped him.

She finds a lantern within the house and decides to light it, which proves to be a massive mistake as she unleashes Stingy Jack and his curse, and it causes Halloween decorations throughout the town to come to life and start attacking residents. Perhaps a bit more spooky than they were hoping for!

With Jack unleashed upon the town, it's now up to Sydney to put him back in the lantern, and she enlists the help of her dad to get the job done, much to his chagrin.

How do they manage to trap Stingy Jack?

Stingy Jack is one creepy villain. (Image credit: Netflix)

Of course, Jack can't be left to terrorise the town forever, so the father and daughter go off in search of a way to put him back inside the lantern for good. They start by heading to Shady Appletree Retirement Home where they speak with Madame Hawthorne's granddaughter.

They learn the history of Bridge Hollow and Madame Hawthorne, discovering she has a grimoire that contains the spell needed to trap Jack once again, but finding it takes them on quite the goose chase around town.

Once they find the grimoire, it ends up being partially destroyed by the skeleton decorations outside, so the duo have to summon the spirit of Madame Hawthorne in order to learn the spell.

Hit the road, Jack! (Image credit: Netflix)

During a final showdown at their home, Howard fights off Stingy Jack and protects Emily from him, trying the spell a few times but to no avail. Sydney tells him he needs to say it with conviction and really mean it, so this once skeptic does exactly that, and Jack is returned to his lantern once more.

With Stingy Jack back in his lantern and the town saved, you would've thought that was the movie wrapped up, but there was still one more surprise in store after Howard and Sydney explore the attic...

What did Howard and Sydney find in their attic?

As we know, the house once belonged to Madame Hawthorne, a powerful spiritualist who protected the town. The Gordon family thought that Stingy Jack was the only villain they had to worry about, but a shocking reveal at the end of the movie proved otherwise.

After accidentally knocking down a bit of drywall, the duo walk over to the hole in the wall only to discover mountain of mysterious boxes that Hawthorne had been hiding. We're not sure what's in those boxes, and we don't get a great look at them, but the film ends by the two saying: "Oh hell no!".

Are we about to get a sequel which explores this, or are we done with Bridge Hollow? We'll have to wait and see what happens...