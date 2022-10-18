The Curse of Bridge Hollow cast: who's who in the Netflix comedy horror

The Curse of Bridge Hollow cast is made up of some great names, and you've definitely seen some of them before!

The Netflix horror comedy landed on the streaming service in time for Halloween and follows a skeptic science teacher and his teenage daughter who are forced to save the town from a creepy curse.

Although billed as a horror, The Curse of Bridge Hollow is pretty tame so if you're looking for family-friendly spooks, it's a great choice this season, especially as it has an ensemble cast attached to it.

So, who's in the new movie and where have you seen them before? Here's what you need to know about The Curse of Bridge Hollow cast...

The Curse of Bridge Hollow cast — who's who

Marlon Wayans as Howard Gordon

Howard Gordon is a high school science teacher, who moves his family to Bridge Hollow from Brooklyn for a fresh start. However, he doesn't really fit in among the Halloween-loving locals, as he doesn't believe in the supernatural and thinks the celebrations are pointless.

He's played by comedian Marlon Wayans who is known fo his role in White Chicks, Little Man and the Scary Movie franchise. He also does stand-up comedy work, including his HBO stage show Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is.

Priah Ferguson as Sydney Gordon

Sydney Gordon is Howard's daughter, who is coping with the big move from Brooklyn to Bridge Hollow, although she finds it difficult to fit in due to the fact she's never celebrated Halloween with her parents, and the locals are obsessed with it. However, when she discovers a lantern in her new home, she inadvertently unleashes a curse that seriously changes the way her family thinks about the supernatural.

She's played by Stranger Things star Priah Ferguson, who shot to fame playing the role of Erica Sinclair in the hit Netflix series. Outside of this, she's starred in Disney's Hamster & Gretel and Bluff City Law.

Kelly Rowland as Emily Gordon

Emily Gordon is Howard's wife and Sydney's mother, and also finds herself struggling to adjust to a new town especially when they don't appreciate her vegan bakes amid all the Halloween goodies!

Kelly Rowland rose to fame in the late 1990s as a member of Destiny's Child, alongside Beyonce and Michelle Williams. Since then she's gone on to have a solo singing career, and has also acted in Freddy vs. Jason and Black Is King.

Lauren Lapkus as Mayor Tammy Rice

Tammy Rice is the mayor of Bridge Hollow, and she's just as obsessed with Halloween and its celebrations as everyone else, even going as far as to drive round in a pumpkin-shaped car. So it's not your ordinary neighborhood!

This character is played by Lauren Lapkus, who is known for playing Denise in The Big Bang Theory and Phoebe in Good Girls. She also starred in the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies.

Rob Riggle as Sully

John Sullivan (known as "Sully") is the Gordon family's neighbor, who welcomes them at the beginning of the movie. He's very proud of his Halloween traditions, choosing to go for a Walking Dead theme, so he's just as involved as the rest of the neighborhood.

He's played by Rob Riggle, who has starred in movies such as The Lorax, Step Brothers, Monsters University and 21 Jump Street.

John Michael Higgins as Principal Floyd

Principal Floyd is in charge of the local high school where Sydney ends up going after her move to Bridge Hollow, and encourages the school to get involved with all the Halloween festivities, decorating the building with many decorations and even scaring Howard on his first day with a prop skeleton.

Actor John Michael Higgins has starred in many films throughout his career, including the Pitch Perfect series, Fred Claus, and The Break-Up.

Who else stars in The Curse of Bridge Hollow?