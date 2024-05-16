The Gathering episode 3 recap: did Adam attack Kelly?

The Gathering episode 3 sees Adam's contrasting world collide as his dad's birthday party has catastrophic consequences for both the teens and parents.

When Kelly is caught in the crossfire, it gives Adam a motive to attack his best friend that night.

Here's everything that happened in The Gathering episode 3...

Adam is high on drugs at the illegal rave and starts dancing with Kelly. However, their moment is interrupted when a furious Jessica pushes him and shouts at him about an unknown argument.

"He told me he's seen it. They've all seen it," Jessica yells.

"Who?" he asks.

"Talk to me when you're not trashed," she says before storming off.

Two weeks before

Adam is doing basketball tricks when he catches the attention of an unknown girl. He checks his phone and is disappointed that Jessica hasn't responded to his texts.

Adam has dinner with his dad Louis and step-mum Dawn's hoity-toity friends, who are from a completely different world as they interrogate him about his music. Their daughter Ella gushes about how much she loves Adam's music and makes an unintentionally rude comment about his mum's place in his music video.

Ella flirts with Adam, but he quickly rejects her advances to take an urgent call from his mum. Adam angrily lashes out down the phone in front of the guests and rushes out to meet his mum.

Adam finds his devastated mum Nina after Jake, the father of her son Kyran, has stolen a game console from her flat and threatened her. Nina is terrified that he is going to take Kai away from her and Adam storms over to Jake's house.

He assaults Jake and snatches back the console, where he insists that Nina gave it to him because she thought he was "spying on her" through it.

Meanwhile, Tate is distraught about losing Rocky and asks Paul if he can go and see him. Kelly struggles to understand why the dog was taken away as Rocky has never hurt anyone, while her dad masks his guilt.

Jessica is upset as she looks at pictures of Adam and Kelly together, before messaging him to stop texting her as it's needy.

Jessica continues to be jealous of Kelly and Adam's friendship. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Adam asks Louis if Kyran can come and stay with them, but he voices his concerns about Nina's welfare and suggests they should talk to someone about her.

Adam's turbulent family life comes to light when he refuses for Kyran to go into care like he did. Louis goes quiet as he says, "That should never have happened" and Adam apologises.

Later on, Adam comforts his brother Josh as he sulks in his room about Dawn forbidding him from going to a party. Josh watches a video from the party where his friend films an unconscious girl.

As Lou and Dawn discuss having Kyran stay in the house, she refuses as she doesn't want a "hyperactive toddler bouncing off the walls" distracting Josh from his exams. Dawn turns the situation on Adam, bringing up the fact that he had an attention deficit disorder which was "extremely difficult" for Josh when he first moved in, which makes her stand firm in her decision.

Jessica continues to suffer from a mental block as she fails to do the tumbling move she has been rigorously practising.

Adam storms into the gym where Jessica is practising and confronts her in front of everyone about why she has been ghosting him. It turns out that Jessica believes Kyran is Adam's secret son and never told her about him. Adam gets into an altercation with the coach when she manhandles him and hits back at Jessica that she would have thought differently if it was one of the "jocks" she hangs out with in the photo.

It's clear that Jessica is suffering from a serious mental block that's stopping her from doing her gymnastics moves as she asks Natalie to call Saul and ask for more pills.

Kelly gets caught in a dangerous situation. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Ellen IDs Paul from a line-up at the police station and explains to his solicitor about what happened the day he attacked Jules. Paul went to speak to Jules after he had a go at Kelly and wanted him to apologise. It was actually Jules who threw the first punch, but Paul didn't tell anyone as he knew everybody would believe Jules over him.

Adam finds Kyran alone in his mum's flat and goes out to search for Nina. He calls Kelly for help, but she rejects his call as she's hanging out with Bazi.

Adam returns to the flat to find a panic-stricken Nina, who had nipped out for five minutes and left Kyran on his own. When Kyran starts crying, Nina has a breakdown and gives him to Adam. She insists she can't do it anymore and needs to leave, but Adam is quick to calm her down.

Jessica is prescribed a higher dose of steroids and Natalie assures her to be careful. With Nina struggling to cope, Adam takes Kyran to his dad's house, but he gets into an argument with Dawn who is against letting the tot stay with them. However, a desperate Adam convinces Dawn to let Kyran temporarily live with them.

Paul breaks the news that he's been charged, but it might help his case if Kelly says something about being an elite gymnast on the national team and encourages her to go back to gymnastics.

As Louis' birthday party gets into full swing, Louis disappears to do drugs with his friend Bob after getting the gear off Adam. They're interrupted by Ella who bumps some drugs off Bob.

Jessica shows up to the party and passionately kisses Adam in front of Kelly. When a jealous Kelly calls Bazi, we discover that he's hiding a secret as he is bombarded with flirty texts from other men.

After being introduced to Adam's parents, Jessica starts to feel unwell and collapses upstairs.

A panicked Josh tells Kelly that Jessica is having a fit and they all rush to her aid. Kelly insists on calling an ambulance, but Louis snatches the phone out of her hand, demanding that they wait.

Elsewhere, Bazi meet two sinister men in a car at the waterfront and gives them some cash. They ask Bazi about Kelly and tell him to bring her along next time to pay back his debt.

Louis drives Jessica to the hospital and he tells Adam to say they were at a club and not a house party as there were drugs on the property. Adam does as he's told to protect his dad and lies to the doctor that they had been clubbing, leaving Kelly confused.

The doctor fears that Jessica might have taken drugs and finds the steroids in her bag. Kelly nearly lets slip to the doctor about Jessica possibly taking drugs at the party, but Adam quickly stops her.

Adam storms off when Kelly insists they tell the truth about Jessica as she knows his dad was doing drugs at the party after she caught him coming out of his office with a girl in the room.

The police search Louis' house and he's arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs to a minor.

One week later

Adam goes to the police station asking to speak to someone about the attack on Kelly.

All six episodes of The Gathering are available as a box set on the C4 streaming service.