The Gathering: cast, plot and everything we know

The Gathering is Channel 4’s new thriller series rom the producers of Line of Duty and set on a tiny islet that has become a party island. It follows the case of a student who comes to harm at an illicit rave.

Newcomer Eva Morgan stars as working-class Kelly, a talented young gymnast attacked at the party. Alongside her are Boiling Point star Vinette Robinson and Ten Pound Poms star Warren Brown. Each episode follows the drama from the point of view of a different character, all of whom have a unique reason to want to hurt Kelly.

Here’s all you need to know about Channel 4 series The Gathering…

The Gathering is a six-part series that will air on Channel 4 some time in 2024. As soon as a release date is announced, we’ll let you know on here.

Is there a trailer?

No, not at the moment. If and when Channel 4 releases a trailer for The Gathering we’ll add it to this page.

The Gathering plot

The Gathering focuses on a group of disparate teens and their parents and follows an attack on accomplished gymnast Kelly (Eva Morgan), who is on route to being selected for the national team. The incident brings to light the intertwined sex lives, loyalties and rivalries of the teens on the island and questions how they can negotiate their sense of identity and freedom under the close surveillance of their parents. But which one is responsible for the crime?

The Gathering cast — Eva Morgan as Kelly

Eva Morgan plays working-class gymnast Kelly, who is committed to her strict training schedule but finds freedom in free running. Eva graduated from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama last summer and this is her first screen role.

Eva Morgan as top gymnast Kelly (on right) with her friend and team mate Jessica (left). (Image credit: Channel 4)

Warren Brown as Paul Morgan

Warren Brown plays Kelly’s hard-working dad Paul Morgan, who struggles with impulse control. He played Raymond Mullen in the series The Responder and Sgt. Thomas McAllister in Strike Back. Warren had a long-standing role in the soap Hollyoaks, playing Andy Holt, and he’s also starred in Luther, Ten Pound Poms, Trigger Point, The Hatton Garden Job and Doctor Who.

Warren Brown as Kelly's dad Paul in The Gathering, (Image credit: Channel 4)

Warren Brown as Terry in Ten Pound Poms. (Image credit: BBC/Eleven/John Platt)

Vinette Robinson as Natalie

Vinette Robinson plays the toxic and controlling mother of Kelly’s friend and teammate Jessica (Sadie Soverall). Vinette played Janet in the sci-fi drama The Lazarus Project and Carly in Boiling Point. Vinette has also been in Six Four, A Christmas Carol, Code 404, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Waterloo Road, Doctor Who, The A Word and Sherlock.

Vinette Robinson as the controlling mother of Jessica (Sadie Soverall) in The Gathering. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Vinette Robinson as Carly in BBC1 drama Boiling Point. (Image credit: BBC/Boiling Point TV Limited)

Who else is starring in The Gathering?

In The Gathering, Saltburn star Sadie Soverall plays Jessica, Kelly’s friend and fellow gymnast. The cast will also include Richard Coyle (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) as solicitor Jules, Sonny Walker (The Responder) as Adam, Ryan Quarmby (The Last Kingdom) as Charlie and newcomer Luca Kamleh-Chapman as Bazi.

Sonny Walker as Adam in The Gathering. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Ryan Quarmby as Charlie in The Gathering. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Behind the scenes, filming news and more

The Gathering is from the team behind Line of Duty has been filmed in Liverpool and around Merseyside and is written by acclaimed novelist Helen Walsh (The Lemon Grove, Once Upon A Time In England) in her first original screenplay for television.

The Gathering was commissioned by Head of Drama for Channel 4, Caroline Hollick and Gwawr Lloyd, Drama Commissioning Editor, the executive producers for The Gathering are Simon Heath, Laura Cotton, Helen Walsh and Gareth Bryn. The producer is Graham Drover. Gareth Bryn will direct (Episodes 1, 2, 5 and 6) with Amanda Blue also directing (Episodes 3 and 4).

World Productions is part of ITV Studios who will handle international distribution.