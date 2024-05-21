The Gathering episode 4 recap: did Charlie attack Kelly?

In The Gathering episode 4, Charlie hides a secret from his controlling dad Jules as he starts an unexpected new relationship that is bound to knock Kelly for six.

Meanwhile Jules' plan for Charlie's 18th birthday present backfires horribly.

Here's everything that happened in The Gathering episode 4...

Eight months earlier

Jules is driving his son Charlie to a football match after he has been dropped by the Academy. During the football match, Charlie has abuse thrown at him by another player and messes up. He's taken off by the referee, leaving Jules furious.

Rocky, who is off his lead, runs onto the pitch and Kelly tries to control her dog. As she begs Tate to help her, one of the players attempts to stroke Rocky but he lunges at him.

Charlie steps in to calm Rocky and the pair are bombarded by derogatory comments from the other players. When Charlie doesn't defend them from the insults, an offended Kelly makes a rude comment about Charlie's sexuality.

The crowd laugh as Paul runs onto the pitch to apologise. Jules is seething and insults Paul for having his dog off the lead in a public space. As Paul and Kelly try to ignore Jules' abuse, Paul loses it when Jules calls his daughter a dog.

Paul storms over to confront Jules, who quickly makes a phone call and rushes to his car.

Eight months later

Charlie has taken up kickboxing and beats his opponent. Jules is proud of his son and Charlie bumps into an old friend called Tash outside the gym, who is now a model. They flirt as she compliments his new physique and offers for them to train together. Jules watches from the car as the girl kisses Charlie on the cheek before leaving.

Jules tells Charlie how much Tash is into him and encourages him to train with her. Meanwhile, Charlie is looking at the comments on a topless photo he posted of himself.

Adam goes to visit Jessica in hospital, but he dips when he sees that Natalie is in the room. The doctor informs Jessica that they found ketamine in her blood and Natalie insists that Jessica was spiked as she has never taken a drug in her life. The doctor also mentions that they couldn't find a prescription for the steroids Jessica has been taking.

Natalie forbids Jessica from seeing Adam as she believes he gave her drugs at the party. Louis returns home and tells Dawn that her friends Vanessa and James reported him to the police for giving Ella cocaine. Dawn is disgusted by Louis' actions and kicks him out of the house.

At home, Charlie is concerned that his mum Carrie has posted pictures of his little sister dressed in her cheerleading outfit to hundred of strangers on social media. Jules mentions Charlie's "new girlfriend" Tash and Carrie suggests to Jules that Charlie should sign up for a modelling agency to save on school fees as he has been failing his classes.

Adam arrives at Kelly's house and accuses her of reporting him to the police. Kelly returns to gymnastics and the coach asks if the rumour is true that Jessica overdosed at a party and despite everything, Kelly feigns ignorance.

Kelly later goes to see Bazi as she has been unable to reach him, but his friend informs that he's gone back down South and she cries on the bus home.

Kelly searches for Bazi. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Charlie's phone is constantly buzzing with flirty messages from other men, while his dad has a conversation with him outside.

Charlie is uncomfortable when Jules brings up Kelly's comment that knocked his confidence and made him want to move schools. Ever since then, Charlie hasn't been the same and Jules puts pressure on Charlie to tell him what's going on. Jules lays into him for not trying hard enough in life.

The next day, Kelly asks one of the freerunners if they've seen Bazi and he lets slip that he has no family left so has no idea why he would have gone down South.

Bazi's true whereabouts are exposed when he turns up at a football game where Charlie and Jules are in attendance. When Charlie tells Bazi that he's late, he replies: "Serious, man. You can't keep turning up like this, okay? If you want to contact me, you message."

Jules is instantly suspicious of their friendship and warns Charlie to be careful. Charlie and Bazi then exchange glances at each other, making it clear that something else is going on between them.

During a heart-to-heart, Jessica tells her mum that she's not going back to gymnastics after everything that's happened. When Jessica mentions that Kelly was at the party, Natalie is simmering with rage as she thinks Kelly was the one who spiked Jessica.

Josh visits his dad at a hotel and blames everything on Ella, but Louis knows that he let everyone down. Later on, Bazi returns home and thanks his friend for lying to Kelly about where he was.

While in the car with Charlie, Jules learns that Helen mucked up her witness statement and can't convict Paul for the attack as she didn't witness the assault. Jules takes Charlie out for a birthday meal at a posh restaurant and makes a comment about "everyone being gay these days."

The situation is made even worse when Jules brings a girl over from the bar for Charlie to spend the night with as part of his birthday present from him.

Adam learns the truth about who really got his dad arrested for drugs. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Natalie has a run-in with the coach about Kelly drugging Jessica, but the coach is quick to point out Natalie's toxic overbearing tendencies and knows that she is controlling Jessica.

As the coach defends Kelly, Natalie threatens to go to the police and the press if she doesn't deal with the issue. However, the coach turns the tables on Natalie by saying that the police and the press will be very interested to hear she has been doping her own daughter.

Charlie returns home and attacks Jules for setting him up with a random woman. Ella shows up to apologise to Dawn and explains that her parents tricked her into telling them what happened after promising not to call the police.

After finding out that Ella's parents were responsible for getting his dad arrested, Adam shows up at Kelly's door and apologises to her. Meanwhile, Charlie invites Bazi (who has been messaging him under the name LonelyBoy) over to his hotel room and they passionately kiss.

Five days later

At the party island, Bazi is angry with Charlie about not being able to get the money.

"If she tells my dad about us... Kelly knows what you do," Charlie snaps.

"What I do? What about what you do? Look, Kelly's here, man. Help me find her," Bazi says.

All six episodes of The Gathering are available as a box set on the C4 streaming service.