How to watch The Gathering online and from anywhere

A six-part thriller that interrogates both parenting and ambition, The Gathering, which premieres May 14, profiles the manifold suspects behind the violent murder of teenage gymnast Kelly (Eva Morgan) during a beach rave on Merseyside.

Slowly drowning under her responsibilities to Team GB and her bereft, widowed father Paul (Warren Brown), Kelly discovers a rare distraction in urban free-running, as part of a crew that pays no heed to discipline, structure or authority.

Larking about on the streets serves as a much-needed pressure valve, though when Natalie (Vinette Robinson) sees what sort of crowd the girl who gained a place on the National Team at the expense of her daughter Jessica (Sadie Soverall) rolls with, she's enraged, and resolves to put Kelly in her place.

But success-crazed Natalie is far from the only member of this community harboring nefarious ambitions. With cogs being turned by multiple players, each episode of The Gathering approaches the tragedy of a new perspective.

How to watch The Gathering in the UK for free

You can watch The Gathering on Channel 4 at 9 pm UK on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, starting May 14.

You can also stream the series live or on-demand through the channel's streaming service. All six episodes will land on the streamer Tuesday, May 14.

It's a FREE service, but you can upgrade to Channel 4 Plus for £3.99 per month or £39.99 per year, for ad-free streaming and early access to some shows, such Miriam: Death of a Reality Star, Big Boys and The Couple Next Door.

If you're trying to access Channel 4 while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Check out the full instructions for doing so further down this page.

Can I watch The Gathering in the US?

At the time of publication, there's nothing to suggest that The Gathering will come to US screens anytime soon.

If you're a Brit currently in the US, you can watch on the Channel 4 streaming service by using a VPN. Instructions as follows...

The Gathering FAQs

What is The Gathering release date? Brand new episodes of The Piano started on Sunday, April 28 (full episode guide below) at 9 pm UK / 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT / 6 am AEDT (Mon), exclusively on Channel 4 in the UK.