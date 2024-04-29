How to watch Miriam: Death of a Reality Star online or on TV

Five years ago, the suspicious suicide of Miriam Rivera at her Mexico home was enough to cause a flurry of interest in news outlets around the world. Documentary series Miriam: Death of a Reality Star explains why, exploring Miriam's life, stardom and the circumstances of her untimely death, with the three episodes starting on Monday, April 29.

Fiftenn years before her passing, Miriam Rivera had found fame as the star of reality TV show There's Something About Miriam?, in which six prospective suitors tried to win her heart. The twist in the tale was that the stunning 21-year-old Miriam was — unbeknown to the contenders — born a man.

The show sparked huge controversy at the time, prompting lawsuits, a torrent of complaints, and put Miriam right in the tabloid crosshairs.

Despite a brief television and modelling career, the transgender star had largely been forgotten about by the world leading up to her death. But the suspicious circumstances surrounding her apparent suicide has put her posthumously back in the spotlight with this new three-part documentary.

How to watch Miriam: Death of a Reality Star in the UK for free

Channel 4 is airing Miriam: Death of a Reality Star in the UK, with three episodes broadcasting on consecutive days from Monday, April 29 to Wednesday, May 1.

Monday and Tuesday's episodes go out at 9 pm UK, with Wednesday's third and final instalment at 10 pm UK.

You can also watch Miriam: Death of a Reality Star online on the Channel 4 streaming service, which is free to watch on the website and via its app. You can watch along as it goes out or afterwards on catch-up.

If you're trying to access Channel 4 while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Check out the full instructions for doing so further down this page.

Can I watch Miriam: Death of a Reality Star in the US?

There is no sign to suggest that Miriam: Death of a Reality Star will come to US screens.

If you're a Brit currently in the US, you can watch on the Channel 4 streaming service by using a VPN. Information follows...

The first of the three episodes of Miriam: Death of a Reality Star will be broadcast on TV and online via the free-to-air Channel 4 in the UK at 9 pm on Monday, April 29.

No Miriam: Death of a Reality Star release date has been announced in the US.

Episode 1: Monday, April 29 – 9 pm UK

Episode 2: Tuesday, April 30 – 9 pm UK

Episode 3: Wednesday, May 1 – 10 pm UK

Who is Miriam Rivera? Miriam Rivera was a transgender model and reality TV star who died at the age of 38 in 2019. Born in Mexico, she shot to fame in 2004 when she appeared on a UK reality TV show called There's Something About Miriam. She subsequently appeared on Big Brother Australia later that year.

How did Miriam Rivera die? Miriam Rivera died in February 2019 in Mexico, with the cause cited as death by suicide. However, her husband Daniel Cuervo disputes the cause of death, believing Miriam to have been murdered. The synopsis of episode 3 of Miriam: Death of a Reality Star suggests that it will delve further into the "unanswered questions" left by her death.