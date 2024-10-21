The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 episode 5 recap: a member of Mickey’s team dies

In The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 episode 5, "What Happens in Victorville," Mickey (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) finally comes face to face with Hector Moya (Arturo Del Puerto) in prison and the two reach an agreement about their partnership. However, will a looming threat destroy the partnership before Mickey can exonerate the kingpin? Also, how will Mickey react when a member of his team is killed because of this threat?

Elsewhere, Andrea (Yaya DaCosta) is still reeling from the Deborah Glass (Rebekah Kennedy) murder. Will the attorney be able to power through her emotions or will she find practicing law under her immense guilt more difficult than she could have imagined?

Here's what happened in The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 episode 5.

Meet Agent De Marco

Mickey speaks with Agent De Marco (Michael Irby) in the back seat of his vehicle. The federal officer says he came to see Sly Jr. (Christian Antidormi) about the subpoena and spotted Mickey. De Marco then tells a story about juveniles in Mexico. He notes Mexico has no legal code or provision that allows a teen to be tried as an adult no matter what a juvenile does, which is why cartels recruit teens as assassins. At 16, Moya admitted in court he murdered seven people and earned the name La Culebra.

With all of that being said, De Marco questions if Mickey is conspiring to set Hector free? Mickey claims he just wants to set Julian (Devon Graye) free. Furthermore, Mickey stresses if the DEA wanted to put Hector behind bars, they should have gone about it fair and square without setting Hector up. Before De Marco pops out of the SUV, he tells Mickey this is all war and Mickey needs to pick what said he’s on as sacrifices will be made. Mickey questions if one of those sacrifices was Glory Day (Fiona Rene)?

Mickey's shocking news

During a staff meeting, Mickey debriefs his team about his discussion with De Marco and his plans to represent Hector. Lorna (Becki Newton), Cisco (Angus Sampson) and Izzy (Jazz Raycole) are all floored and think representing Hector is a terrible idea. However, Mickey says it’s necessary to help him prove Julian’s innocence.

Mickey finishes the meeting, giving the team their marching orders. Izzy and Lorna are tasked with trying to find a connection between Bishop (Holt McCallany) and De Marco. Cisco interjects that they start looking up search warrants first as they’re public record.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking of Cisco, Mickey sends him to Vegas to look for the gun store owner who said Hector purchased the gun from him that was used in the homicides being pinned on Hector.

Andrea leaves town

Yaya DaCosta in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Netflix)

Lorna sees a news story break and immediately shows Mickey the report about Andrea's client Deborah Glass being murdered. Lorna presses Mickey to call Andrea to check on her, but he’s hesitant because they’re supposed to be casual. Lorna points out it’s clear he has more than casual feelings for Andrea, and vice versa, so he should just call her. He does, but gets her voicemail.

Andrea gets off the elevator to Vanessa (Chelsea M. Davis) rattling off things that have to be done for the Shelby case. It’s clear Andrea is distracted, which isn’t helped when she spots Deborah Glass' father. When she speaks with him one-on-one, he says he’s been unable to ID his daughter’s body. He goes on to describe that after years of being estranged, he and Deborah reconnected when she left her abusive ex. Mr. Glass’ parting sentiments are he can’t understand why someone would let her ex out when Deborah was terrified of him.

Later that night, Mickey arrives home to see Andrea standing on his porch. They go inside where Mickey tries consoling her, telling her it’s not her fault. But she refuses to accept that, sharing the secret she failed to call Deborah Glass to warn her that her ex was temporarily being let out of prison. Andrea assumes if she hadn’t gotten distracted and called, Deborah would have at least changed her routine and possibly be alive. Mickey cautions her against this line of thinking noting they’re lawyers, not superheroes.

The next morning, Andrea walks out on Mickey’s balcony, saying she has to leave to go to a hearing. He offers to have her over later. She smiles and says she'll contact him later. Unfortunately, during the hearing, Andrea freezes up thinking about her mistake with Deborah Glass. She zones out and the judge asks if Andrea is alright? She shakes her head no. Later Andrea packs her bags to go out of town to regroup, leaving Mickey a goodbye voicemail.

Cisco finds the gun dealer and Mickey meets Hector Moya

Cisco tracks down the gun dealer in Vegas, but the dealer doesn’t give Cisco any information he can use. However, having spotted him with his wife Amber (Colleen Foy) outside of the store, Cisco gets the brilliant idea to find out where she works to speak to her. He has Lorna do some research into the wife, and she relays where the wife is working.

The private investigator shows up at Amber’s casino and tips her with a big casino chip to lure her outside. When they meet in the alley, she assumes he wants to buy drugs, but he surprises her by asking about her husband’s testimony against Hector. She is about to leave until he mentions De Marco.

Eventually, Cisco calls Mickey and says Amber was once busted for possession with the intent to sell. But when De Marco got involved, the case effectively disappeared. Because of that, Cisco thinks its not likely she or her husband will testify on Hector’s behalf.

Speaking of Hector, when Mickey arrives at the Victorville Prison, he first meets with Sly Sr. (Paul Ben-Victor). Mickey doesn't mince words chastising Sly for effectively practicing law while in prison and using his son to issue fake subpoenas. Sly takes exception to Mickey’s criticisms and is preparing to storm off, claiming there is no way he’ll connect Mickey and Hector. Mickey stops him by threatening to report Sly and Sly Jr. for their recent actions, which could mean more prison time for Sly and disbarment for his son. The threat works, and Mickey is taken to meet Hector.

Hector is in the kitchen of the prison, in quite the comfortable set-up. It’s clear he runs the prison and has a lot of pull. When Mickey meets Hector, the kingpin expresses he did want to kill him and Glory Days, but didn’t wind up doing it. He also wasn’t responsible for the snake Mickey found in his bed earlier in the season. A relieved Mickey shares he knows Hector didn’t buy the gun he was busted for, and further shares his suspicions that the DEA set Hector up. Mickey wants to represent Hector, and Hector eventually agrees. However, he warns Mickey to be careful.

Eddie dies

On the way back, Lorna calls Mickey to share she and Izzy found the connection between Bishop and De Marco. It was a double murder case from the Valley, where two suspected drug dealers were renting a house, the crime scene. Bishop was on the case for LAPD, and pics show DEA were at the scene.

As Lorna continues going over the case, Eddie spots a tow truck in his rearview mirror picking up speed. Eddie tries to speed up himself, but by the end of the episode, the truck rams into Eddie and Mickey, causing their SUV to get into a severe accident. Once Mickey is able to climb out, he spots Eddie on the ground dead.