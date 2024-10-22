The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 episode 6 recap: does Lorna pass the bar?

In The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 episode 6, "Man on Fire," Julian’s (Devon Graye) murder trial begins and Mickey (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) has a far-fetched strategy, but he believes it to be a winning one.

However, as important as the case is, nothing can overshadow the moment Lorna (Becki Newton) has been waiting for, the results of her bar exam. Did she pass? Is she a lawyer? Elsewhere, Andrea (Yaya DaCosta) returns from her trip and she has vengeance on her mind for the death of Deborah Glass (Rebekah Kennedy).

Here’s what happened in The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 episode 6.

Hayley is furious with her dad and Andrea returns

Neve Campbell, The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Outside of Eddie’s (Allyn Moriyon) funeral, Hayley (Krista Warner) rips into Mickey for Eddie’s death, alleging everyone around him dies. She storms off, leaving Maggie (Neve Campbell) to console Mickey, telling him Hayley didn’t mean her harsh words and that their daughter is just scared he’s going to die. Maggie cautions Mickey not to prove Hayley right.

Lorna, Izzy (Jazz Raycole) and Cisco (Angus Sampson) offer Mickey support too. Their words do little to comfort him, but Mickey vows to take down whoever is responsible for Eddie’s death. The hotshot attorney walks to his car to leave and gets a text message from Andrea requesting to see him.

At Andrea’s house, she offers her condolences for what’s happened. He thinks she’s setting up the conversation to tell him she wants to end things because his line of work is proving to be too dangerous. However, she reminds him she’s not Maggie and is not planning to end things. She understands his commitment to his work and can relate. He smiles and grabs her hand.

Later, Andrea returns to work and pulls her boss, Chief Deputy District Attorney Adam Suarez (Philip Anthony-Rodriguez), into her office and confesses to not calling Deborah Glass to warn that her ex was temporarily going to be released from prison, which she was obligated to do. Andrea begs him not to fire her until she can make the case against Scott Glass (Ian Fisher) in court so he can pay for Deborah’s murder. He agrees to let her prosecute Scott, but tells her the conversation of her negligence never happened until after Scott has been convicted.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mickey gets a surprise

On the phone with Mickey, Lorna pries into his love life asking about Andrea. He’s rather coy about the topic, so she shocks him by saying she likes Andrea for him. Lorna isn’t usually a fan of any of Mickey’s romantic pursuits.

Mickey still plays coy, so then she asks him if he likes his surprise. He’s confused until he walks out of his front door to see a brand-new Lincoln SUV, courtesy of Hector Moya (Arturo Del Puerto). Lorna relays that Hector wants Mickey protected at all times, so the vehicle is bulletproof. Additionally, when a man appears from around the corner, introducing himself as Omar (Bobby Hernandez), Lorna informs Mickey he’s the new security guard Hector hired.

Not shockingly, Mickey isn’t thrilled with the car or security detail. Izzy then pops out of the driver’s seat and announces she’ll be his driver again. Mickey thinks it’s too dangerous, but she’s not keen on the idea of anyone else driving him. He eventually stops arguing, hops in the backseat of the SUV and heads to his office.

Julian’s trial begins

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Julian’s murder trial begins. Prosecutor Forsythe (John Pirruccello) quickly starts making his case, accusing Julian of being Glory Days’ (Fiona Rene) pimp. He has the corner describe Glory Days’ injuries and he calls the lead detective to the stand to speak to the events that led to Julian’s ultimate arrest. Additionally, Glory Days' neighbor takes the stand and testifies to hearing loud fighting from Glory Days’ apartment the night of the murder.

When Mickey questions the neighbor, he brings up the fact that the apartment complex has a back entrance but no cameras covering it, hinting at the possibility that someone could have used the entrance to sneak into Glory Day’s apartment after Julian left.

The prosecution then calls Chad Miller (Anton Narinskiy) to the stand, an escort that used to work with Julian. Chad describes an occasion when he didn’t have all the money he owed for Julian’s services, and Julian allegedly attacked him. Mickey cross-examines Chad, raising the point that Chad is an amateur boxer, even winning a boxing competition. Mickey scoffs at the notion Chad ever felt unmatched by Julian and that Julian bullied him.

Mickey moves on to grill Chad about his being arrested for solicitation. Chad admits to being arrested three times, but was never convicted. The first two times he was sent to drug treatment diversion programs, but the third charge in Riverside, Calif., is still pending an outcome. Mickey asks if the prosecutor has made him a deal in exchange for testimony today, but Chad says no. Mickey brings up the fact Forsythe used to be a prosecutor in Riverside. Forsythe objects saying no deal was offered. Mickey drops the line of questioning. Bishop (Holt McCallany) looks on in court and is stewing.

After the trial ends for the day, Mickey has Izzy drive him to the top of a park. From there, he’s able to watch Hayley take her horse riding lessons. It’s not long before Maggie arrives to give him a pep talk. She tells her ex that she had drinks with Andy and it sounds like things are going well. Maggie thinks someone like Andy may be up for the challenge of dealing with certain aspects of his career. Before Maggie parts, she tells him Hayley will eventually come around.

Does Lorna pass the bar exam?

It’s early in the morning when Lorna wakes up to realize it’s the day she finds out whether she passed the California bar exam. When she walks into her kitchen, Cisco asks if she checked her email. She puts him off, telling her husband she’ll check it when she gets to the office.

At the office, Lorna is still passive about checking her results. She slightly scolds both Izzy and Mickey when they ask her about it. Lorna finally stops delaying and opens her email, saying she failed As the team starts to rally around her, she tells them it was a joke and she passed. They’re all thrilled for her and promise a celebration after court. Anticipating her passing, she hands Mickey an offer letter she typed up for him to give to her. He laughs and says he’ll look over the terms later.

The conversation turns to the witness list Mickey is going to submit. Lorna says every name checks out except Peter Sterghos (John Kapelos). Cisco says Peter is the name of the guy connecting Bishop and Agent De Marco (Michael Irby). Cisco and Mickey aren’t exactly sure how Peter links the two, so they're setting a trap.

Later the beginning stages of the trap are revealed when Izzy and Cisco show up to Peter’s house pretending to be a production crew wanting to use Peter’s home to film a show. He’s thrilled and already has his bags packed to head to Greece. Before he leaves, he signs a document for Izzy, and then Cisco goes in and gets to work.

Lorna’s celebratory day ends with a raid

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, The Lincoln Lawyer (Image credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

Mickey and Lorna are on a high after leaving court where the judge accepted Mickey’s amended witness list which has 33 new names, including Bishop’s. Forsythe initially objected, but the judge saw things Mickey’s way.

So as Mickey and Lorna arrive at her celebratory dinner, joined by Cisco and Izzy, the foursome are all smiles as they eat and drink. Lorna, in particular, receives an extra reason to smile when Mickey gifts her his old mini US Constitution containing his official job offer. Mickey is offering her way more than she anticipated, but he says she deserves it. She quickly signs.

When Mickey calls it a night, he has Izzy drive him home. They pull into his driveway, Homeland Security agents quickly flock to Omar, who is nearby. They arrest Omar alleging he’s on the country’s deportation list. Mickey adamantly objects. However, at the moment, there’s nothing Mickey can do to stop them. Mickey immediately knows this is De Marco’s doing.