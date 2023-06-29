The Witcher season 3 cast: who's who in the Netflix fantasy series

Ready to be reunited with The Witcher's colorful cast of characters?

The world of The Witcher is in flux in season 3. The war that was threatened in the first two installments of the story is finally on the doorstep. And whilst there's certainly been enough conflict between most of the main cast, our core trio—Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri, the orphaned princess of Cintra— have retreated from society in order to prepare to fend off their foes and protect one another.

Here's some info about the major players that make up The Witcher season 3 cast, where you might have seen some of these actors before and what's next for the main characters.

Henry Cavill as Geralt

Henry Cavill is back as Geralt of Rivia, the titular monster hunter. Geralt makes a big show about not getting involved in political affairs, but his neutrality can only go so far. As Cavill explained to Tudum, Geralt has taken to raising Ciri like a father 'like a fish to water', and he's determined to protect his found family from their encroaching foes.

Following the end of this season, Henry will be hanging up his swords, and Liam Hemsworth will be taking over as Geralt of Rivia.

Where else have you seen Henry Cavill? Along with playing the White Wolf, Cavill is known for playing Superman in Zack Snyder's DC movies, along with playing Sherlock Holmes in the Enola Holmes franchise. He's also starred in Sand Castle, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and The Tudors.

Freya Allan as Ciri

Ciri has been identified as the most powerful being on the Continent thanks to her Elder Blood. The only problem is that just about every faction is desperate to track her downi. Luckily, she's got two extremely capable people looking after her, and Geralt's made sure to train her up so she's more than capable of holding her own against their many foes, whether they're men or monster.

Where else have you seen Freya Allan? The Witcher is likely Allan's most prominent role to date, but she's also appeared in Gunpowder Milkshake, The Third Day and the 2019 version of The War of the Worlds.

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer

Anya Chalotra is reprising the role of Yennefer of Vengerburg. After almost sacrificing the Child of Surprise to an evil force at the end of the previous season, Yennefer has to earn back Geralt's trust. To do so, she's teaching Ciri how to control her magic and steps into the role she's always wanted as she helps raise to raise and protect Ciri.

Where else have you seen Anya Chalotra? Chalotra has also featured in Wanderlust, The ABC Murders, and voiced Robin in Sherwood.

Joey Batey as Jaskier

Joey Batey is returning as Geralt's trusty sidekick, Jaskier the bard. According to Batey, The Witcher's songster is 'flourishing' in the third season. He's fallen in love, for a start, and is trying to settle into his role as Ciri's uncle, but he's also set to be pulled into all the politicking.

Where else have you seen Joey Batey? Aside from his role in The Witcher, Batey has also appeared in Billy the Kid, The War of the Worlds, Lucky Man, Knightfall, Mount Pleasant, and Whitechapel.

Bart Edwards as Emhyr van Emreis

Bart Edwards plays Emhyr van Emreis, the Emperor of Nilfgaard. At the end of season 2, we learned he was Ciri's definitely-not-dead real father. This came in a dramatic final scene where he berated Cahir and Fringilla for being unable to bring him his daughter.

Where else have you seen Bart Edwards? In addition to The Witcher, Edwards has appeared in UnREAL, The Flatshare, State of Happiness, Domina, Peep Show, and EastEnders.

Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart

Cassie Clare is returning to play the shapeshifting spy, Philippa Eilhart. After her debut in the season 2 finale, showrunner Lauren Hissrich has teased that Philippa Eilhart is set to become 'so important' to the show going forward. She was last seen working for the Redanian spymaster, Sigismund Dijkstra, and is clearly set to be a key figure going forward.

Where else have you seen Cassie Clare? Clare has also appeared in The Sandman, Grace, The Irregulars, Brave New World, Delicious, Ransom, Endeavour, The Coroner and Maigret.

Who else is in The Witcher season 3 cast?

There are plenty of kingdoms and factions on the Continent, and plenty more stars are needed to bring them to life. Here's some more stars you can expect to see in the new series:

Myanna Buring as Tissaia de Vries

Royce Pierreson as Istredd

Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz

Mecia Simson as Francesca Findabair

Tom Canton as Filavandrel

Hugh Skinner as Prince Radovid

Wilson Mbomio as Dara

Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor

Sam Woolf as Rience

Christelle Elwin as Mistle

Meng'er Zhang as Milva

Safiyya Ingar as Keira

The Witcher season 3 is releasing to Netflix in two volumes. The first five episodes are now available to stream, whilst the remaining three will arrive on July 27.