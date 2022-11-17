The Wonder cast: who's who in the Netflix movie

Trying to find out which stars make up The Wonder cast? Here's our breakdown of the major players in the Netflix movie.

The Wonder transports us back in time to an Irish settlement in 1862. English nurse Lib Wright has been summoned to the devout community to conduct an examination of one of the residents: an 11-year-old girl called Anna who claims to have survived without food for four months.

The young child says she has managed to last purely on “manna from heaven”. During Wright’s 15-day observation period, the girl’s health begins to deteriorate, and the nurse vows to get to the bottom of what’s going on.

Who’s Who In The Wonder: Florence Pugh as Lib Wright

Florence Pugh plays protagonist, Lib Wright. (Image credit: Christopher Barr/Netflix)

Florence Pugh leads the cast as Lib Wright, the Nightingale Nurse who is watches over the girl and wants to uncover the truth of the religious community.

Where else have you seen Florence Pugh? Pugh’s likely known to most as Yelena Belova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though she’s also featured in a huge variety of projects in recent years ranging from Midsommar, Lady Macbeth and Fighting With My Family to Greta Gerwig’s Little Women and, most recently, Don’t Worry Darling, opposite Harry Styles. She’s due to appear in Oppenheimer, Dune: Part Two next year.

Kíla Lord Cassidy as Anna O’Donnell

Kíla Lord Cassidy plays the fasting girl, Anna. (Image credit: Aidan Monaghan/Netflix)

Kíla Lord Cassidy plays the miracle fasting child who Lib Wright is examining.

Where else have you seen Kíla Lord Cassidy? The Wonder is arguably Cassidy’s most prominent role to date, though she did play Lily Stanton in the 2020 action movie The Doorman, and she appeared in Viewpoint.

Elaine Cassidy as Rosaleen O'Donnell

Elaine Cassidy plays Anna's mother, Rosaleen. Rosaleen is very protective over her two daughters, and she isn't too trusting of Lib or her intentions.

Where else have you seen Elaine Cassidy? Fans may recognize Cassidy from A Discovery of Witches or No Offence, though she's also known for The Ghost Squad, Harper's Island, Disco Pigs, The Paradise, and Acceptable Risk.

Niamh Algar as Kitty O'Donnell

Kitty O'Donnell is Anna's sister. (Image credit: Aidan Monaghan/Netflix)

Niamh Algar plays Kitty O’Donnell, Anna's older sister

Where else have you seen Niamh Algar? Algar is likely best known for her roles in MotherFatherSon, Deceit, and Raised By Wolves, though she's also appeared in Vikings, The Bisexual and Pure.

Tom Burke as William Byrne

Will Byrne is a journalist covering Anna's miraculous life. (Image credit: Aidan Monaghan/Netflix)

Tom Burke stars as Will Byrne, a journalist (and skeptic) who is covering Anna's story for the papers. Will is openly skeptical about Anna's abilities and believes the entire thing is a hoax, causing tension in the community.

Where else have you seen Tom Burke? Burke is likely best known for playing the lead role in Strike or Athos in The Musketeers, though you may also recognize him from War & Peace, Mank, The Souvenir and The Lazarus Project.

Toby Jones as Dr. McBrearty

Dr. McBrearty,Sir Otway and Father Thaddeus. (Image credit: Aidan Monaghan/Netflix)

Toby Jones plays Doctor McBrearty. McBrearty is the physician who helps to manage the watch over Anna.

Where else have you seen Toby Jones? Jones is an acclaimed British actor who has appeared in a variety of shows and movies over the years, including Detectorists, Dad's Army, Danny Boy, Infinite, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Atomic Blonde and Sherlock. Most recently, he played a coachman in the first episode of The English, and he's due to appear in The Pale Blue Eye next year.

Who else stars in The Wonder?

The Wonder also features Ciarán Hinds (The English) as Father Thaddeus, Caolán Byrne (Britannia) as Anna’s father, Malachy O’Donnell, Dermot Crowley (Luther) as Sir Otway, Brían F. O’Byrne (Three Women) as John Flynn, David Wilmot (Station Eleven) as Sean Flynn and Josie Walker (Belfast) as Sister Michael.

The Wonder is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.