‘Things Heard and Seen’ — cast, release date, plot, trailer and all about the new Netflix horror

The one-off thriller Things Heard and Seen on Netflix sees Happy Valley and McMafia actor James Norton joins forces with Mean Girls and Mank star Amanda Seyfried. The drama follows New York college professor George Clare (Norton) moving with his artist wife Catherine (Seyfried) and daughter Franny to Chosen, a small town outside of New York. Set in the 1980s, at first glance the Manhattan couple’s new home seems picture-perfect, but soon things begin to go bump in the night...

Things Heard and Seen is a one-off horror available on Netflix from Thursday April 29.

Things Heard and Seen — how the plot plays out...

Chilling secrets and past lies really do come home to roost in Things Heard and Seen. James Norton's seductive college professor George Clare uproots his wife Catherine (Mamma Mia! star Amanda Seyfried) and daughter Franny to a remote historic farmhouse in the Hudson Valley. At first glance the Manhattan couple’s new abode is picture-perfect. But Catherine begins to sense it’s home to troubling secrets when strange things begin to happen. Set in the 1980s and also starring Karen Allen, Natalia Dyer, F Murray Abraham and Rhea Seehorn this twisting psychological and supernatural spook-fest slowly reveals that both the house and the Clares’ marriage are home to murderous secrets…

As they start settling in to the local community, it doesn’t take long for the Clares’ new life to unravel. Catherine begins to sense the former dairy farm is home to troubling secrets when spooky things begin to happen, from strange noises, lights and sensations to the discovery of a Bible from the 1800s with ‘damned’ scribbled over a former occupant’s name. With weird things happening Catherine decides to research the house’s history, unaware that George already knows exactly what happened there and is working hard to keep it from her.

Do not look under the bed! James Norton and Amanda Seyfried in Netflix chiller Things Heard and Seen. (Image credit: Netflix)

Secrets, lies, and murder in Things Heard and Seen...

The house’s creepy history is not the only secret Catherine’s husband is keeping from her in Things Heard and Seen. George is having an affair with a younger woman called Willis (Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer). Meanwhile Catherine finds herself drawn to mysterious Eddy (Colony’s Alex Neustaedter), who is connected to the house’s past.

Things Heard and Seen cast...

In Things Heard and Seen it's James Norton (currently starring in The Nevers in the US and in the UK in May) and Amanda Seyfried who lead a star-studded cast that also includes Natalia Dyer, Alex Neustaedter, F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus), Rhea Seehorn, Michael O’Keefe and Karen Allen who famously played Marion Ravenwood opposite Harrison Ford in the 1981 classic Raiders Of The Lost Ark.

The Things Heard and Seen screenwriters and directors...

Shari Springer Berman co-wrote Things Heard and Seen's screenplay and directed the movie with her husband Robert Pulcini. Previous projects the couple have worked on together include American Splendor, The Nanny Diaries, and Girl Most Likely.

"I really like movies that are based on some kind of real subconscious fear. And I think one of the most frightening things in the world is a marriage," says Springer Berman. "It has ghosts and it has murder, but it also has a real emotional drama."

"The real horror of the story is the marriage!" adds Pulcini. "One of the things that I loved about the book is that it took me on this journey that I didn't expect. It started off spooky, and then I started really getting engaged with these characters and with this world."

Is there a Things Heard and Seen trailer?

Yes! Netflix have released a trailer for Things Heard and Seen that's filled with scares and intrigue. Take a look right here...

Things Heard and Seen the origins...

Based on Elizabeth Brundage’s best-selling book All Things Cease to Appear, this twisting psychological and supernatural thriller slowly reveals many dark secrets.