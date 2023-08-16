T.I.M. cast: who's who in the Netflix sci-fi movie

T.I.M is a creepy Netflix thriller that explores humanity's reliance on A.I. and how that can go disastrously wrong if it starts to become sentient and disobey orders.

The movie is written and directed by Spencer Brown making it his feature film debut, and was co-written by Sarah Govett.

According to Netflix: "T.I.M. follows Abi, a robotics engineer, as she moves to the countryside to work for a tech firm that’s developing an A.I. manservant: T.I.M. She is hoping the new job will be a fresh start, allowing her to rebuild her relationship with her husband, Paul, following his affair, and start a family. As a perk of the job, Abi is given her own prototype T.I.M. She’s thrilled. After all, they’re meant to change your life. However, T.I.M. quickly becomes obsessed with her.

"He will do anything he can to take Paul’s place, using his access to their data to manipulate her into thinking he's straying again. What hope does trust have against an intelligence that can deep fake your voice, access your bank account, control the locks on your smart home, and take control of your driverless car?

"As T.I.M.'s obsession deepens, it's not just Abi and Paul's relationship that is in danger. It's their lives."

With a relatively small cast, T.I.M mostly focuses on Abi, Paul, and their new, deadly prototype. Here's everything you need to know about them...

Eamon Farren as T.I.M.

(Image credit: Netflix)

T.I.M. is a "Technologically. Integrated. Manservant" android that is designed to help households with chores, tasks, and whatever they may require. When a prototype T.I.M. is gifted to a tech firm employee, he soon becomes obsessed with her.

Eamon Farren is best known for playing Richard Horne in the 2017 revival of Twin Peaks and for his role as Cahir in The Witcher.

Georgina Campbell as Abi

(Image credit: Netflix)

Abi is a robotics engineer who relocates to the countryside, where she hopes she can rebuild her strained relationship with her husband. As a perk of her new job, Abi is given her own prototype T.I.M, but things take a dark turn.

Georgina Campbell is known for her roles in the horror movies Barbarian and Bird Box Barcelona and played Amy in the Black Mirror episode Hang the DJ.

Mark Rowley as Paul

(Image credit: Netflix)

Paul is Abi's husband but their relationship is going through some challenges after he had an affair. He's trying his best to right his wrongs after he was unfaithful, but newly sentient T.I.M. is determined to come between them.

Mark Rowley played the role of Prince Alvitirin in The Witcher: Blood Origin and Finian in The Last Kingdom.

Who else is in T.I.M.?

Amara Karan

Nathaniel Parker

Tom Bell

T.I.M. is on Netflix now.