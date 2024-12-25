We pick the Boxing Day TV highlights including The Festive Pottery Throw Down
Our What to Watch expert team picks the best shows to watch on Boxing Day...
Here are the TV highlights for Boxing Day including the The Festive Pottery Throw Down and much much more... (we also have a Christmas TV guide with all the shows on over the festive season).
The Festive Pottery Throw Down, Channel 4, 9 pm
Martin Kemp, Rachel Riley, actor Tom Rosenthal and comedian Babatunde Aleshe will be embracing their creative sides as they take part in this Christmas episode of the Pottery Throw Down. Siobhán McSweeney is back to host as judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller set the celebrities two demanding challenges. First, they must create a ceramic Winter Wonderland using a technique known as hand building and then they will compete to see who can throw the most festive wine coolers. But will their designs suffer once they realise time is of the essence?
Outnumbered, BBC One, 9.40 pm
Having not clapped eyes on the Brockman clan since Christmas 2016, excitement is higher than Santa at the apex of his travels when they return. Parents Pete and Sue have downsized their home, and their eldest son Jake (Tyger Drew-Honey) is now a father himself to toddler Zara! The entire family, including younger siblings Ben (Daniel Roche) and Karen (Ramona Marquez), are brought together as they attempt to celebrate a traditional Christmas. Yet chaos reigns thanks to neighbours, hyenas and (the most dreaded three words in the English language), "bus replacement services"... A masterclass in capturing the microcosm of modern family life. Welcome back!
The Masked Singer Christmas special, ITV1, 7.30 pm
Crack open a jumbo box of chocs — or two — for some clue-busting festive family fun, as host Joel Dommett is back with a one-off Christmas special of the bonkers-ly brilliant game show. As ever, four new costumed celebs are trying to keep their identities behind some fab festive disguises. But as Star, Christmas Cracker, Turkey Crown and Nutcracker perform a series of Christmas hits, can the regular panel of Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross, along with guest guessers Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders work out who's behind the mask?
The Serial Killer's Wife, Channel 5, 9 pm
Based on Alice Hunter's bestselling novel, this thriller, first shown on Paramount Plus, follows Beth (Annabel Scholey), whose seemingly perfect life unravels when her husband, local GP Tom (Jack Farthing), is arrested for murder during his 40th birthday party. Believing they’ve got the wrong man, Beth does some digging of her own into Tom’s private affairs, but ends up questioning everything she's ever known. The cast also includes Luke Treadaway, Morgana Robinson, Julie Graham and Angela Griffin. A gripping watch!
