Wedding Season ending explained: do Asha and Ravi get married?

Warning! Contains spoilers for Wedding Season!

Wedding Season is a vibrant Netflix romcom set within the Indian American community that centers around Asha (Pallavi Sharda) and Ravi (Suraj Sharma).

Tired of the pressure and pestering to find a spouse, the pair pretend to date during the wedding season to try and get their unrelenting parents to stop bothering them. Soon enough, they find themselves unexpectedly falling for each other.

As the movie progresses, the unlikely couple bond and open up to each other despite their different desires in life, with headstrong Asha being entirely focused on her career, meanwhile Ravi is more laidback and puts his energy into doing things that make him happy, rather than successful.

They grow close as they attend a string of weddings together, but do Asha and Ravi get married in the end? Does Asha move to London?

If you’re wondering about the couple’s fate at the end of Wedding Season, here is everything you need to know…

Do Asha and Ravi get married?

(Image credit: Ken Woroner/Netflix)

We presume so! Asha and Ravi do end up together at the end of Wedding Season, however, their wedding is never shown. Instead, we’re giving a montage of their new life together and blossoming relationship.

The mismatched pair started to fall for each other as they attended 14 weddings, where they kept up the façade of a real couple.

Of course, these faux feelings turned genuine despite their ups and downs throughout their relationship.

During the movie, Asha gets a huge career opportunity to move to London after successfully receiving money for her grant to help South Asian women set up businesses.

She's outraged to discover that Ravi donated money to her grant and she sees it as him not believing in her to do it on her own.

Later on, at Asha’s sister Priya’s (Arianna Afsar) wedding, the couple rekindle their relationship and happily dance the night away at the ceremony.

Asha and Ravi kiss, which is when Asha reflects on what her mother wrote on her dating profile at the start of the movie.

“I love weddings and dream of having a grand one of my own someday. Maybe. I think,” she reveals.

Does Asha move to London?

(Image credit: Ken Woroner/Netflix)

This is also left open-ended as Asha is never shown making the move. However, we can also presume she jetted off to London to seize her big career opportunity, maybe even with Ravi by her side? After all he is a renowned international DJ!

Despite her initial hesitancy to leave her family behind, she was convinced to take the offer by her co-workers and father.

Wedding Season is available to stream on Netflix now.