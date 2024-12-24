What a difference a year makes on The Bold and the Beautiful

A year ago on The Bold and the Beautiful, Forrester patriarch Eric was near death and everyone came together to support him as they hoped for a Christmas season miracle. A year later, Forrester Creations is being torn apart by a coup and the families couldn’t be more divided.

Things certainly have changed around Forrester Creations, and there’s no doubt that all of the recent hostility will make the Forresters’ annual Christmas party more of a combat zone than a holiday celebration.

It’s hard to believe that a year ago, Eric Forrester (John McCook) was fighting for his life and now, a year later, he’s fighting to save his company from a hostile takeover. Last year, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) were in tears at Eric’s hospital bedside, and now they’re tearing up because their relationship seems to be over.

After being such a huge help to Eric last year, poor RJ (Joshua Hoffman) will be stuck in the middle of the battle now that his half-sister Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) have taken over the company and named Brooke the CEO, which won’t be an easy pill for Ridge to swallow. RJ will have to choose whether he wants to continue designing with Hope and Zende (Delon De Metz) or stay loyal to his family.

The Forrester Christmas party will really be a who’s who this year because we don’t expect to see any Logans in attendance save for Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis), who will be in a very challenging position given that she’s married to Eric. She’ll have to listen to her family’s name being dragged through the mud and it won’t be easy for her to stay quiet, but she’ll also have to consider how the takeover is impacting Eric’s health and well-being, too.

As a fan, while I love the drama these challenges face, it’s hard to believe how far things have come in the past year and how they’ve gone from hopeful and unifying to bitter and divided. Will 2025 bring good tidings, or will things continue to spiral for the Forresters and Logans?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.