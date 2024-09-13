What if Taylor is right about Hope on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Taylor has strong opinions about Hope’s kiss with Finn on The Bold and the Beautiful, and while she’s not happy about it, she’s also concerned that there could be something more to the story. Could she be right?

When Taylor (Rebecca Budig) confronted Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) in the September 12 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, she expressed her frustration over Hope’s (Annika Noelle) decision to kiss Finn (Tanner Novlan). However, she also expressed concern about what’s causing Hope to act out.

While there has always been tension between Hope and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Taylor points out that there’s a pattern of behavior when it comes to Hope’s actions. She was with Liam (Scott Clifton), she was with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and now she’s chasing Finn. All three men are directly tied to Steffy.

There are a few ways to look at this. Hope could be actively trying to sabotage Steffy, but that seems unlikely since she doesn’t seem to be planning things out. (She certainly didn’t count on Thomas leaving, either.) Things could be happening unintentionally, and all of these instances could be a coincidence. That, too, seems unlikely.

As a psychologist, Taylor may have picked up on something that Finn also noticed: something is wrong with Hope. Finn saw the impact of her migraines and tried to help her, which only ended up compounding her feelings for him. (Unbeknownst to him, of course.) At the moment, Hope doesn’t seem capable of controlling herself no matter how many times she’s told that pursuing Finn isn’t an option.

Taylor, however, might be seeing something else. Hope’s actions do seem a bit pathological, like she’s trying to chip away at Steffy from the periphery. But perhaps her migraines are the key. Maybe there’s something wrong wrong with her, as in a possible brain tumor that is causing her to act the way she’s acting. Maybe Hope isn’t able to control herself, not because she doesn’t want to, but because she can’t.

We can only hope that Brooke keeps a close eye on her daughter in the coming weeks because Hope keeps digging a deeper hole for herself with every passing day, but it might not be her fault.

