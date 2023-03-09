What time does Luther: The Fallen Sun come out on Netflix?
Luther: The Fallen Sun pits the grizzled detective against Andy Serkis' monstrous new villain. Here's when you can watch it.
Years after Luther came to an end, Idris Elba's hardboiled detective is returning for Luther: The Fallen Sun, one of the many new movies releasing in 2023.
Billed as an "epic continuation" of the hit BBC drama, this feature-length new installment in DCI John Luther's story finds him behind bars following the events of the TV show. However, he's not there for long, as he plans to bust out in order to confront one of his past failures.
So-called 'Cyber psychopath' David Robey (Andy Serkis) is still terrorizing the streets of London, and Luther's still haunted by his inability to bring him to justice, and the film sees him committing to finishing the job and bringing Robey's reign of terror to an end by any means necessary.
The Luther movie received a limited theatrical release earlier in 2023 but will be available to stream on-demand very soon. Here's where and when you'll be able to stream Luther: The Fallen Sun.
Luther: The Fallen Sun will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, March 10. Typically, Netflix releases new content at 12 am PST / 3 am ET / 8 am UK time, meaning this is when we'd expect you to be able to stream the Luther movie at home.
How to watch Luther: The Fallen Sun
Ahead of its streaming release, Luther: The Fallen Sun was given a limited theatrical release on the big screen starting on Friday, February 24, with the official premiere at London's BFI IMAX Waterloo on March 1.
If you're looking to watch it in theaters, Netflix has set up a temporary website where you can look for screenings near you. Just head to lutherthefallensunmovie.com (opens in new tab) to see if there's a showing suitable for you.
However, if you were looking to find out when you'll be able to stream the Luther movie, you probably also want to know which streaming service it'll be on.
If you want to watch Luther: The Fallen Sun from the comfort of your own home, you'll only be able to stream it on Netflix. Netflix is still for many people considered the streaming service; they claim to have 231 million paid memberships in over 190 countries around the world and carry movies, shows, stand-up comedy routines, and even video games these days, so it's easy to see why it's still one of the leading forces in the ever-changing entertainment landscape.
There are a number of options available to would-be Netflix subscribers to suit their needs, with prices ranging from $6.99/£4.99 a month for Netflix with ads all the way up to their Premium plan (costing $19.99/£15.99).
