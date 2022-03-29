Where is Bridgerton filmed? All the real-life locations revealed

The wait is finally over and Bridgerton season 2 is now on Netflix, transporting us back to the Regency Era to follow the lives of the Bridgertons, Featheringtons, and other local members of the community, but where is Bridgerton filmed?

The new series focuses on Daphne Bridgerton's (Phoebe Dynevor) older brother, the slightly petulant, domineering Lord Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey) as he tries to find himself a wife. It is based on the second novel in the series, called The Viscount Who Loved Me.

But if you're curious about Bridgerton behind the scenes, you may be wondering where they film the series, which has become known for its stunning locations and enviable costume design.

Here's everything you need to know about the Bridgerton filming locations...

Where is Bridgerton filmed? No. 1 Royal Crescent, Bath

Situated in Bath, this museum has been decorated and furnished just as it might have been during the period between 1776-1796. In Bridgerton, it's the home of the Featherington family featuring plenty of perfectly preserved architecture and design.

Abbey Green, Bath

The location for Bridgerton seamstress Madame Genevieve Delacroix's dress shop can be found in Bath's Abbey Green. It is known for its cobbled streets and boutiques that are perfect for a shopping spree or somewhere to settle down for some lunch.

The Assembly Rooms, Bath

Social events are a huge part of Bridgerton life, with many of the romances and scandals taking place at big gatherings. Many of these scenes were filmed at the glamorous Assembly Rooms tea room and ballroom in Bath, which is also frequently used as a venue for weddings.

Lancaster House, St. James's, London

Lancaster House is a mansion in the St James's district in the West End of London. It is a Grade I listed building and was used for the opulent interior shots of Queen Charlotte’s Palace in Bridgerton. It has also been used as a filming location for the 2010 film The King's Speech, starring Colin Firth.

Hampton Court Palace, Richmond, London

This popular Baroque-style tourist location is a Grade I listed royal palace in the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames. In Bridgerton, it doubles as Queen Charlotte's Palace and is truly a home fit for a monarch. The building commenced in 1514 for Cardinal Thomas Wolsey, the chief minister of King Henry VIII, and it is currently owned by Queen Elizabeth II in right of the Crown.

The Reform Club, Pall Mall, London

The Reform Club is a private members' club on the south side of Pall Mall, owned by the Crown Estate. In season 1, it provided the backdrop for a meeting between the Duke of Hastings and Anthony Bridgerton in episode 1. According to its website, the club "continues to be a place for progressive thinking, social change, and the championing of reform."

Painshill Park, Cobham

Many of the outdoor shots in Bridgerton take place on the beautiful grounds of Surrey's Painshill Park. It is an 18th-century landscaped garden with follies, grottoes, a waterwheel, and a vineyard, plus a tearoom, so it's the perfect day out when the weather's nice.

Castle Howard, York

York's Castle Howard is the home to Bridgerton's Duke of Hastings, referred to on-screen as Clyvedon Castle. Visitors have been flocking to this castle for over 300 years and eight generations of the Howard family have occupied this stately home since it was built. On-site you can also find a farm shop, gift shop, garden center, café and adventure playground.

Leigh Court, Bristol

Daphne’s reveal to Prince Friedrich and the Crawford Ballroom scenes were both filmed at Bristol's Leigh Court, specifically the Great Hall. It is a Grade II listed mansion house that was built in 1814, and is a popular destination for weddings, events and also has office space available so there are plenty of rooms to choose from. In addition to this, many programs have been filmed here including Casualty, Poldark, and Access All Areas.