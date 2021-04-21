Where is Erinsborough in Australia? Everything you need to know about the 'Neighbours' location

Where is Erinsborough in Australia? Many fans have been wondering where Neighbours is set, so we have put together everything you need to know about the longest-running Australian soap's most famous suburb.

Here's everything you need to know about Erinsborough...

Where is Erinsborough in Australia?

Erinsborough is located in Melbourne, Australia. The fictional town is where Neighbours is set, with Ramsay Street being the centre of the drama.

Some of the soap's most famous Erinsborough locations include The Waterhole, Harold's Cafe, Lassiter's Hotel and Erinsborough High School. Ramsay Street and the interior sets of the houses were the first sets to be used in the soap.

Despite Neighbours first airing in 1985, the Lassiter's Complex wasn't featured on screen until 1986 when Daphne Clarke started working at the coffee shop, which is now known as Harold's Cafe.

Other fictional suburbs that surround Erinsborough in Neighbours include Eden Hills, a rich suburb which has a private school, while Anson's Corner and Elliot Park are also neighbouring areas that are sometimes mentioned on screen.

West Waratah is often talked about because of the West Waratah Star, the local newspaper which rivals the Erinsborough News.

Neighbours is set in a fictional road called Ramsay Street in Erinsborough, Melbourne. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Is Erinsborough a real place?

No. Erinsborough is a fictional town created for Australia's longest-running TV show, Neighbours. In real life the soap is filmed in Vermont South, Melbourne. The real street that Neighbours is filmed on is called Pin Oak Street, and the families that live there allow the cast and crew to film on their lawns and drives.

The fictional Melbourne suburb was originally going to be named Erinsfield, but the name was changed before production began.

One fun fact about Erinsborough is that the name is a loose anagram of "Neighbours".

In real life Ramsay Street is called Pin Oak Street. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Can you visit Erinsborough in real life?

Yes! Good news for Neighbours fans is that there is a special tour on offer just for viewers of the soap. Visit www.neighbourstour.com.au to find out how you can go behind the scenes on a Neighbours tour of iconic Ramsay Street, including the studio backlot and exterior sets such as the Lassiters Complex, Fitzgerald Motors, The Waterhole, Harold's Cafe and The Tram. There is also the change to meet some of the cast and you might even be lucky enough to see some filming taking place.

Neighbours airs weekdays in the UK at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5