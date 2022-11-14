Where was Warrior Nun filmed? Locations revealed for the Netflix series

Warrior Nun has been set against some beautiful backdrops. But where is the series filmed?

Where was Warrior Nun filmed? If you're curious to learn more about the behind-the-scenes locations, you've come to the right place!

Warrior Nun season 2 has arrived after fans had a two-year wait, with people all over the world tuning into new episodes of the fantasy TV show after season 1 ended with a frustrating twist.

But while the show is action-packed with plenty of drama, twists and turns, you'd be forgiven for being distracted by some of the gorgeous scenery, which definitely looks like they'd be ideal vacation locations.

From the Order of the Cruciform Sword headquarters to Ava's original home at St Michael's Orphanage, here are some of the key filming locations for Warrior Nun.

What country was Warrior Nun filmed in?

Warrior Nun is filmed in Spain, with lots of towns and cities making an appearance. Places featured in the series include Marbella, Ronda, Antequera, Málaga, Sevilla, and season 2 was filmed in Madrid.

Showrunner Simon Barry confirmed that they'd been on location in Madrid, writing: That is a wrap on #WarriorNun main unit s2! Sincere thanks to our amazing crew and cast that give 100% every day. Thank you #Madrid for being such a wonderful home and to @netflix & @frescofilm for supporting our crazy vision. Can’t wait to share this epic s2 with everyone!"

Warrior Nun key filming locations

La Térmica Cultural Center, Malaga

La Térmica Cultural Center was used for Warrior Nun's St Michael's Orphanage, where Ava used to live. The center used to be both an orphanage and a sanitorium in real life.

According to In Your Pocket, La Térmica Cultural Center is "a vibrant cultural center just outside the very center of Málaga, La Térmica is awash with exhibitions, workshops, live performances and anything else that comes under the creativity banner.

"Entry is generally free but it is wise to double-check depending on the event. This is a place to embrace art but also to engage with it, exchanging ideas, techniques and more. The stunning building it is housed in is worth checking out all on its own."

Malaga Cathedral

In Warrior Nun, Malaga Cathedral (Catedral de la Encarnación de Málaga) moonlights as the Basilica where the new Pope is elected.

The official Spanish tourism site states: "The cathedral of the Encarnación is one of the town's most important monuments. The south tower and the main façade are unfinished. It is situated in the historic centre of the town. The building sits where a mosque-Moorish quarter once existed. Work began in the first half of the 16th century, in the Gothic style, ordered by the Catholic Monarchs, and continued in the 17th and 18th centuries. It has its own gardens and a magnificent courtyard. The interior of the cathedral has Renaissance and Baroque influences.

"Most noteworthy are the choir stalls (17th century) in the central nave and, especially, the sculptural works of Pedro de Mena. The chapels are also very interesting, such as that of the Encarnación, which gives the cathedral its name."

Real Colegiata de Santa María la Mayor, Antequera

Real Colegiata de Santa María La Mayor is a Catholic church in Antequera, and one of the most prominent locations in Warrior Nun.

According to the tourism board: "Constructed between 1514 and 1550 at the behest of the Bishop of Málaga, the royal collegiate church was the first Renaissance-style building to be erected in Andalucía. It is a wonderfully well-proportioned and very fine piece of architecture.

"It contains late-Gothic elements alongside examples of pure Renaissance architecture, the highlight being its superb façade, without a doubt the grandest in Antequera and built entirely with ashlar stone."

In Warrior Nun, the courtyard of this church is used as the headquarters of the Order of the Cruciform Sword, where the Warrior Nun and Warrior Sisters live, work and train throughout the series.

San Juan de Dios church, Antequera

San Juan de Dios is another church that was used as a meeting point for Father Vincent, Beatrice, and Mary in season 1. It is noted for its interiors, which is described by the tourism site.

It states: "The most important feature of the church is its interior, a treasure of the Andalusian Baroque style thanks to its decoration of intricate white plasterwork with a predominance of plant and animal motifs. These ornamental motifs reach their maximum expression in the vault over the transept, which, particularly by day, commands the attention of its visitors."

Alcazaba of Malaga

Alcazaba of Malaga is the real-life home of Cat's Cradle Training Ground, where the Warrior Nun and Sisters are seen training throughout the series.

An Alcazaba is a fortified palace and differentiates itself from a castle by the fact that it does not have a medina inside. The official website for the landmark states: "It is considered as one of the most beautiful Alcazabas that you can visit in Spain.

"It was built on the slopes of the Gibralfaro mountain where there were already some Phoenician-Punic remains. This position was a very strategic defence point of the city."