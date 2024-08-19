Which Love Island USA season 6 couples are still together?

If you’re like us, you may find yourself sad to see Love Island USA season 6 sail off into the sunset. What our team has called the best season of the American franchise, provided an amazing source of summer entertainment and leaves a bit of a hole on Peacock until season 7 airs or at least until Love Island Games season 2 hits the streamer.

However, for those who can’t quite let go of Love Island USA season 6 and wonder which couples are still together, we got you covered. We combed through social media profiles and interviews to see which fan-favorite duos are still riding a high in romance and which ones have called it quits. So what did we find?

Here is what we know about the status of Love Island USA season 6 couples.

Kordell and Serena

Serena and Kordell, Love Island USA (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Without a doubt, the Love Island USA season 6 winners were the buzziest and most beloved couple of the latest installment of the series. Although their relationship journey started out rocky as she confessed to being a "slow burner" and he questioned if he was being made to look foolish chasing her, they eventually hit their stride as the season progressed. Then once they survived Casa Amor and the epic argument on the doc, Kordell and Serena locked in their romance, committed to one another and won over America. So did they manage to last outside the Villa?

We’re happy to report that our favorite couple is still going strong. They constantly post some of the most adorably cute pictures and videos together on their social media accounts. Plus, if one posts anything, you can almost be certain the other has written a comment underneath.

Oh and in some Cheeze-It news, after many laughed at Kordell for saying he wanted to be a spokesperson for the brand during the season, he and Cheeze-It have announced they have something in the works. They even caption the announcement with "Long-term goals."

A post shared by Cheez-It (@cheezit) A photo posted by on

Miguel and Leah

Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi, Love Island USA (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Miguel and Leah may have connected late in the season, but once they bonded they bonded, and viewers saw that. Hence, the duo finishing in second place.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For many fans of Leah, finally seeing her in a happy couple away from Rob, was a relief as she was having a rough go of it for a while. As for Miguel, despite coming on the season with a vibe that screamed "playboy," Leah caught his eye as the two developed a photogenic connection. Now are they still together in the present?

Again, it looks like Love Island USA produced another happy season 6 couple as they are going strong after the season wrapped, even with her living in the US and him in the UK. While they may not physically see each other as much as they’d like, when they do link up, the moments are special. For example, Kordell and Serena flew out to help Leah celebrate her birthday, and as a present for Leah, Serena and Miguel coordinated with one another so he could arrive and surprise his island beau.

By the way, don’t question his commitment to Leah or attempt to push Leah and Rob together, because Miguel has been quite vocal about him being very into Leah and vice versa.

Kendall and Nicole

Nicole and Kendall, Love Island USA season 6 (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Out of all the season 6 finalists, Kendall and Nicole arguably had the relationship with the least amount of turbulence. Yeah, Miguel walked in as a bombshell and attempted to develop a romantic connection with her, but in the end, she had stronger feelings for Kendall and chose him. After that, they had a relatively smooth journey. They weren’t even rocked by the chaotic Casa Amor.

However, in the days that followed filming, unlike other season 6 couples, Kendall and Nicole haven't been posting pictures or videos together, she’s been pretty quiet about her time on the show and Kendall and Nicole to my knowledge, haven't done many, if any, joint interviews.

Now, back in July, Kendall did do an interview of his own on The Viall Files podcast. When he was asked about the status of him and Nicole, he confirmed they were together but followed that up with statements like, "There's still a lot of conversations that Nicole and I need to have," and "It's been tough for us to both sit alone in a room and have conversations." Take a look at his comments on TikTok .

While we hope the Love Island USA season 6 reunion sheds more light on the status of their relationship, we have a feeling they aren’t as together as Kendall may have relayed back in July.

Kenny and JaNa

JaNa and Kenny, Love Island USA season 6 (Image credit: Kim Nunneley/Peacock)

When Kenny walked into the season as a bombshell, JaNa's time on Love Island USA was starting to look like it would be unfruitful. However, when the two met, they developed an instant connection, that couldn't be shaken no matter how many times she brought up the fact that she's older than him. They just meshed really well and he treated her more like the queen she desired to be viewed as by the men in the competition.

And like Kordell and Serena, they were able to survive Casa Amor. Although she wasn't pleased he brought back a girl into the main villa, through tears and conversation, they found their way through the rocky times and locked down their bond.

Thankfully their connection is continuing beyond the cameras. They have been hanging out after the show wrapped and often post lovey-dovey things on social media.

Aaron and Kaylor

Aaron and Kaylor, Love Island USA season 6 (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Aaron may have had Kaylor at hello and the two may have fallen hard for each other quickly, but no couple on the series this season had a more rocky experience. One moment they were gitty and making out as if their lives depended on it, and in the next, they were arguing. Their first blow-up occurred when Kaylor opted to kiss another boy in the early stages of their courtship.

They managed to put that moment behind them and get on the right track again before Casa Amor. Aaron had the wildest time in the other villa, more than any of his cast mates, yet when he returned to the main villa, he downplayed what occurred. He even seemed to get upset when Kaylor tried to hold him accountable for his actions. Although they survived his antics then, was the relationship strong enough to survive in the real world?

Prior to the reunion, Kaylor made it abundantly clear that she and Aaron are not together. It was reported by People that while she admits to their relationship being authentic on the island, outside of the Villa, Kaylor needed time by herself to think. The antics of Casa Amor did a number on their bond. So it’s to be determined if they have what it takes to reunite.

Love Island USA season 6 episodes are all streaming on Peacock.