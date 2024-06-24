Love Island USA season 6 is the best of the American franchise to date

As is the case with any show I watch, I always get a bit skeptical that the forthcoming season will be as good or better than the previous ones, and Love Island USA season 6 was no exception.

The series has become a bit of a guilty pleasure of mine to watch during the summer, and Peacock has really managed to help the show thrive since taking over the series from CBS with Love Island USA season 4. With season 4 and Love Island USA season 5 setting such high bars for my level of entertainment, imagine my surprise to watch Love Island USA season 6 and already be ready to claim it as the best season yet.

That’s right, before the new season even wraps, I’m already prepared to name it the best season so far. My bold declaration is in large part due to the cast. I usually have to wait a few episodes before the drama and wow factor of a cast really sinks in with me, and the season 6 cast came out the gate with a bang.

Take Leah Kateb and Rob Rausch for example. In the span of the first week, they managed to match together in a cute couple, only for him to rematch with Liv Walker, to turn around and sneak off with Leah and eventually rematch her. Then as week two kicked off, Rob found himself so attracted to bombshell Andrea Carmona that he provided Leah with a list of reasons why he and Leah were no longer compatible before declaring before all the islanders his desire to be with Andrea. If that weren’t enough, Leah’s rated-R commentary throughout it all has been TV gold.

JaNa Craig and Leah Kateb, Love Island USA season 6 (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Speaking of Leah, the bestie trio of her, JaNa Craig and Serena Page is hilarious to watch. One moment they’re supporting one another through the emotional rollercoaster that they’re each on in The Villa, and the next, Serena is blasting JaNa for Egg Gate or JaNa and Leah are arguing over Connor Newsum. Oh, and in a shocking twist, Leah doesn’t even like Connor anymore, and JaNa appears to be done with him as well.

I could go on and on about other cast members being sources of entertainment like Kendall Washington and his impressive self-affirming dance breaks, Kordell Beckham and his knack for always being positive and committed to Serena’s slow-burning affection and Liv’s ability to put anyone in their place. The fact that all the cast members contribute to the season leaving my head on a swivel as an audience member is phenomenal.

Now while it is again early into the season, perhaps one of the must-watch moments of the entire series goes down in Love Island season 6 episode 13. During the fallout of Andrea’s shocking vote off the island, Rob and a group of other islanders are leading a mutiny that has complete chaos unfolding. Don’t believe me, take a look at the clip below.

All in all, no disrespect to the previous contestants from Love Island USA, but the season 6 Islanders are so far in a class of their own and taking the series to another level. By the way, kudos to Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix who is doing a phenomenal job as host.

New episodes of Love Island USA season 6 air directly on Peacock in the US.