What's the status of Love Island Games season 2?

After Love Island USA season 6 aired in the summer of 2024, with many (including us) calling it the best season of the American franchise, there are a number of viewers wondering if their next Love Island fix will come with Love Island Games season 2.

Last year following Love Island USA season 5, viewers got to watch the inaugural season of Love Island Games on Peacock. The series followed fan-favorite islanders from various Love Island franchises from across the globe as they once again competed for another shot at love. What made the series different from Love Island are the games islanders play and the stakes of those games, at times making the show have a Big Brother quality.

However, it's been a few weeks now since Kordell and Serena were crowned the winners of Love Island USA season 6 and there has been no mention of Love Island Games season 2. Does this mean that viewers shouldn't anticipate a new season of the popular spinoff? Or should show fans continue to hold out hope? Here's everything we know about Love Island Games season 2.

Searching through the Peacock press site, we didn't see anything as of publication that signals season 2 is on the way. That doesn't necessarily mean that Love Island Games is not happening. In fact, Love Island vet and host of Love Island USA Aftersun, Maura Higgins, said in an Aftersun episode that she believes the new season of Love Island Games debuts in 2025. Check out her statement in the clip in this Reddit thread .

When we reached out to Peacock for clarification on the matter, the streamer stated, "We don't have any news to share about Love Island Games at the moment."

With all that being said, fans may want to hold their breath for Love Island Games season 2 to air anytime in the fall of 2024. Should more developments become available, we’ll pass along the update. Perhaps news will be shared after the Love Island USA season 6 reunion premiere on August 19 (an event we cannot wait to see unfold).

In the meantime, if you need something to satisfy your Love Island cravings, Love Island Games, Love Island USA season 4, Love Island USA season 5 and, of course, Love Island USA season 6 are available to stream on Peacock.