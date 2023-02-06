Who are Kathleen and Perry in The Last Of Us?

NOTE: This article contains spoilers for The Last Of Us episode 4.

The Last Of Us has seen the hit PlayStation game of the same name transformed into a new prestige show for HBO Max and Sky TV. The show isn't just a straight remake of the original story, though, and in the process of being adapted, certain stories (like Bill and Frank's romance) have been changed, expanded on, and a number of new characters have been introduced.

Kathleen and Perry are two such new faces who did not feature in Joel and Ellie's (Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey) original journey, but they did feature prominently in The Last Of Us' fourth episode, where they present a different kind of threat to that of the monsters created by the Cordyceps infection...

Here's what you need to know about Kathleen and Perry.

Who is Kathleen in The Last Of Us?

Kathleen leads a new regime out for revenge. (Image credit: Liane Hentscher/ HBO)

Kathleen is presented as the leader of the aggressive revolutionary movement that overthrew local FEDRA rule in Kansas City and is clearly someone you absolutely do not want to mess with.

In episode 4, we see her interrogating a doctor for info about a man called Henry, who was collaborating with FEDRA and sending back info about the group's movements to the organization. Kathleen holds him responsible for the death of her brother, who was killed whilst being held in a cell. As such, she's willing to use all the resources at her disposal to search the city for him — and for anyone who helps him— leave Kansas City behind.

Joel and Ellie fell foul of her forces when they were ambushed early in episode 4 and had their firefight behind Bill's truck, so she's not their biggest fan, either. With this added level of personal motivation from Kathleen, the group of survivors here is a little more complex when compared to their analogs from the game.

The "Hunters" in the original title were a group of violent survivors that Joel and Ellie came into conflict with during their journey in the original game, but were far more single-minded as brutal opponents who would happily kill any outsiders — referred to as "tourists" — who strayed into their territory (Joel and Ellie came across them in Pittsburgh in the original version of the story).

Who plays Kathleen in The Last Of Us?

Lynskey is likely most recently known for leading the adult cast of Yellowjackets as Shauna. Recently, she's appeared in Candy, Don't Look Up, Mrs. America, and Castle Rock, and she's also known for Heavenly Bodies, Togetherness, Up in the Air and Two and a Half Men.

Who is Perry in The Last Of Us?

Perry is Kathleen's right-hand man. (Image credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO)

Perry is, by all accounts, Kathleen's right-hand man. Every time we've seen Perry so far, he's been geared up for combat and by her side as she searches for Henry, though he does seem less comfortable with committing too many resources to the hunt than Kathleen clearly is. Beyond that, though, we don't know too much more about him or his personal history as of episode 4.

Who plays Perry in The Last Of Us?

Perry is portrayed by Jeffrey Pierce. Along with returning performers Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson and Merle Dandridge, Pierce is no stranger to the franchise, as he was the first star to play Tommy in both of the games (a role that's been handed to Gabriel Luna for the TV shore).

Aside from The Last Of Us (and a number of other video game roles), you may know Jeffrey Pierce from Castle Rock, Bosch, The Tomorrow People, Cult and Alcatraz.